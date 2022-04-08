Last Updated:

Ex-Russia President Dmitry Medvedev Calls West's Sanctions 'a Declaration Of Economic War'

His remarks come after the US imposed new sanctions on his family as part of a new batch of penalties on Moscow's political and economic.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, on Friday, called Western sanctions 'a declaration of economic war'. He warned that Russia has the right to individual and collective defence.

His remarks come after the United States on Wednesday announced that it is sanctioning President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and the families of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as part of a new batch of penalties on Moscow's political and economic system in retaliation for its "war crimes" in Ukraine.

Washington has also imposed toughened "full blocking sanctions" on Russia’s two of the largest financial institutions- Sberbank and Alfa Bank - as well as some Russian state-owned enterprises. President Joe Biden also signed an executive order to ban new U.S. investment in Russia.

Zelenskyy laments 'half-measures' Against Russia

Demanding more stringent sanctions against the Russian Federation, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, urged countries around the world to not resort to 'half-measures'/ He said that the world needs to impose all-powerful sanctions against Moscow to bring an end to war.

"Sanctions should be like nuclear weapons, they are like modern state-of-the-art weapons. We need to impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions against the Russian Federation. I am grateful to the countries that have imposed it against Russia. Do not pretend as if you're trying to support Ukraine but don't want to lose all economic relations with Russia. Half measures won't work any longer. Half measures are the 'weakness' that the Russian federation can feel," said Zelenskyy.

He also urged the war to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine, while affirming that the desire for more weapons was only to protect every inch of its territory and drive out the enemy and not for carrying out an attack on Russian territory.

"Without heavy weapons, this war would be more difficult. We'd be repelling their attacks and they'd try again after repairs. Our country, without heavy weapons, would be in a longer war. We are not willing to surrender, without the weapons the war will be a long process," he added. 

