Ex-Russian Deputy PM Calls Elon Musk 'Little Devil' On 'single Combat' Challenge To Putin

As Russia continues its offence on Ukraine, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday dared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a 'single combat' for Ukraine. Musk openly challenged Putin to a fight online and asked if he was ready to accept it. Following this, former Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin called Musk ‘little devil’ and dared him to a fight.

Taking to Twitter, the SpaceX CEO on Monday wrote, "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," mentioning the President's name in the Russian alphabet. "Stakes are Ukraine," he added, writing the country's name in Ukrainian. In a follow-up tweet, Musk shared the entire tweet in Russian, tagging Kremlin’s official Twitter handle with a message, "Do you agree to this fight?"

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Former Russian deputy PM slams Elon Musk over challenge to Putin

Only hours after the tweet, former Russian deputy prime minister Rogozin replied by calling Elon Musk a ‘little devil’ and weak. “You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weak; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first,” the retweet from the Russian diplomat read. He also added wrote the name of a poem by a Russian poet to conclude the tweet, which tells the story of a stupid person. “AS Pushkin "The Tale of the Pope and his worker Balda" he mentioned in the tweet.

Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,

Со мною тягаться слабенек;

Это было б лишь времени трата.

Обгони-ка сперва моего брата.



А. С. Пушкин "Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде" https://t.co/KuR328iH20 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Elon Musk had also responded to a netizen's query asking whether he will be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge. Responding to the message, Elon Musk stated that he would be 'honoured'. In the past, Musk has often mocked Russian officials on social media and most recently hit back at Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin over his remarks that Americans should use “broomsticks” after Russia halted rocket sales to the US. Musk had earlier openly backed Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukraine side in the war as he provided Starlink space internet equipment to the country after it faced an internet blackout.

Russia gearing up to capture Kharkiv

As the ongoing Russia Ukraine war enters day 19 on March 15, the Russian troops continue to escalate their military operations across the country making an attempt to establish a foothold in various regions. While Kharkiv continues to remain on the edge of military attacks, the Russian troops are preparing to capture the region. In this concern, Russia is planning to strengthen the grouping of troops of the RF Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction. This comes at a time when Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city has been witnessing continuous fighting over the past few days.

Image: AP