Ex- Russian President Boris Yeltsin's Son-in-law Quits As Putin's 'unsalaried' Adviser

Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of first Russian President Boris Yeltsin, stepped down from the ‘unsalaried’ position of Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisor as the war entered day 97. Lyudmila Telen, the deputy executive director of Yeltsin Center, whose board member is Yumashev, told Russian news agency TASS about his resignation on Monday.

Telen reportedly said, “It was his initiative. I know it from him”.

Yumashev was a member of Boris Yeltsin’s election headquarters in 1996 during the second election campaign. He was appointed as the presidential adviser on relations with the mass media in August 1996. As per the report, from March 1996 to December 1998, he was the chief of staff of the Russian presidential executive office.

Subsequently, in 1998, Yumashev was appointed to an unsalaried position of presidential adviser to continue under Putin. Further, he was reappointed to the post of Russian president’s adviser after the elections in 2018.

Yumashev’s resignation came amid the media reports claiming Putin’s deteriorating health. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed reports about the Kremlin leader’s failing health, while most recently it was stated that Putin has numbered years left to live.

A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer claimed that Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” and that he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, according to Mirror. The media outlet stated that the messages regarding Putin’s health are said to be from the ‘unidentified’ Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov, now residing in the UK. In another shocking claim, Karpichkov added that Putin is losing his sight and is even suffering from headaches.

Mirror further quoted its Russian intelligence source as saying, “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”

“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably,” the FSB agent said, according to the report.

Lavrov says ‘no sign’ of any ailment in Putin

Meanwhile, stating that Putin has been regularly appearing in public, Sergey Lavrov told TF1, “I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment. You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches,” according to the statement released by Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours despite daily opportunities to assess how anyone is looking,” the Russian FM added.

