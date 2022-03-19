Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday embarked upon a journey to drive to Poland to personally deliver humanitarian aid to the Red Cross. The aid will be provided to Ukrainian refugees who have taken shelter near the Poland border. Taking to Twitter, the ex-UK PM informed that he will keep everyone updated about his journey. While posting a photo of himself in a truck's pilot seat, he wrote, "It is going to be a long drive, I'll keep you updated along the way."

On the trip, Cameron will be accompanied by two colleagues from Chippy Larder, an Oxfordshire-based food project which helps to deliver food to low-income families. The lorry full of supplies included essentials like sanitary napkins, nappies, warm clothes, and first aid kids, brought with the donations to be given to Ukrainians sheltering in European countries, iTV reported.

I'm currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross. It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/T0ORCT4Eek — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022

It is to mention that Cameron was the leader of the opposition when Russia attacked the South Caucasian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. At that time, the West “didn’t pressurise” Russia or slap any sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his government, he stated while speaking to Channel 4 News on Wednesday. A Conservative Leader, Cameron served as the Prime Minister of the UK from 2010 till 2016.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war is on the brink of its fourth week, aggravated shelling of key cities and civil infrastructure by Russian forces has rapidly deteriorated the humanitarian situation. Millions of people have fled their homes in search of safety. According to the UN Human Rights Agency UNHCR, an estimated 1.9 million have been internally displaced and another 2.5 million have already crossed the international border. As the situation remained alarming, human rights organisations have bolstered assistance to areas where security permits.

The situation ensues the all-out military invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. He has repeatedly claimed that Russian forces were targetting Ukrainian military infrastructure, not the civilian population. But arbitrary bombings in key cities of Ukraine- Mariupol, Kherson, Chernihiv, and more painted a completely contrasting picture. Ukrainian local administrations have reportedly nearly 2,500 deaths in Mariupol alone. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dubbed the developments in negotiations "more realistic", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed that the peace talks were "close to an agreement" in his view.

