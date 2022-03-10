Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia's agents of kidnapping a member of the Zaporizhzhia City Council on March 10. Six days ago, Russian soldiers captured Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (NPP), the largest in Europe, after the NPP was set on fire by intense shelling.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko tweeted that cynicism has no bounds. He said, "There is no limit to cynicism. According to their already classic scenario, early in the morning the armed Russian occupiers broke into the house of Leila Ibragimova, a deputy of the Zaporizhia regional council from the European Solidarity. And then they took her in an unknown direction."

За своїм вже класичним сценарієм рано вранці озброєні російські окупанти увірвалися в будинок депутатки Запорізької облради від «Європейської Солідарності» Лейли Ібрагімової. А потім відвезли її у невідомому напрямку. pic.twitter.com/DVolEihnAO — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) March 10, 2022

IAEA lost remote transmission of data from its safeguards systems

Although there was no indication that the nuclear reactor plants had been hit, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian tanks had fired at them. Ukraine later confirmed that the power facility was safe and that the radiation level was below normal limits. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has lost remote transmission of data from its safeguards systems designed to monitor radioactive material at the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power reactors, the agency reported on its website.

The agency said, "IAEA in recent days had lost remote data transmission from its safeguards systems installed to monitor nuclear material at the Chornobyl NPP and another Ukrainian nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian forces, the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the agency said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed concern over the disruption of data flows from the two facilities, which contain considerable volumes of nuclear material in the form of spent or fresh nuclear fuel and other types of radioactive material, to the IAEA's Vienna headquarters.

It should be noted that the cause of the safeguards data transfer interruption was not immediately apparent. Additional nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the three other nuclear power reactors, continue to provide such data to the IAEA. As reported, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under the authority of the Russian army since March 4. On February 24, the enemy took control of the Chernobyl zone.

Image: AP