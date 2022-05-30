Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Leaves Country, Assures His Support To Govt Amid War

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, former Ukrainian President and leader of the opposition European Solidarity Party (ESP), Petro Poroshenko, was allowed to leave the country to attend a political meeting in Rotterdam, Netherlands. According to reports, he crossed the border into Poland on Monday after being barred from crossing on earlier two occasions. For the first time, border guards were unable to read the QR code on the exit permit document. And for the second time, the former President was denied entry because he did not produce all the required documents.

According to a report by the Ukrainska Pravda, Poroshenko spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday morning and assured him that the Opposition is working with the government amid the ongoing war with Russia. Meanwhile, Poroshenko's supporters have accused the Ukrainian government of treating the former president "unfairly." Notably, the former Ukrainian President is also facing treason charges in connection with the financing of Russian-backed separatists.

Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's wealthiest businessmen, is accused of being engaged in the selling of a substantial amont of coal that helped finance Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15. As part of its investigation into the allegations of high treason, a Kyiv court has already frozen Poroshenko's assets, the Associated Press (AP) reported. However, Poroshenko has claimed that he is innocent and accused incumbent President Zelenskyy of attempting to discredit him politically in order to divert attention away from the country's pressing issues.

Russian troops trying to block critical logistical routes: Ukraine

Meanwhile, as the war against Russia continues to escalate, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that Russian forces have been concentrating on offensive operations in the Lysychansk and Severodonetsk districts. Furthermore, it stated that Russian troops have been attempting to block critical logistical routes in the eastern region. According to the Ukrainian government, Russian forces have been amassing troops in Barvinkove, Izium, and Sloviansk in preparation for a fresh offensive. Notably, During his visit to the Kharkiv region on Sunday, President Zelenskyy praised his armed forces for showing utmost resistance and giving tough resistance to the invaders since the onset of war.

Image: AP