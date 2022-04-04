On Saturday, the former chief prosecutor of the United Nations (UN), Carla Del Ponte, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine. Calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an international arrest warrant against Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, Del Ponte said a global arrest warrant is the "only instrument" that would indicate the probe work against Putin "has been done," Swiss media Le Temps reported. Speaking to another Swiss outlet Blicks, Ponte revealed that she never thought "Russia would go this far."

"Putin is a war criminal. You saw from day one that war crimes were being committed," said Carla Del Ponte, who is known for prosecuting war crimes in tribunals in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

The ex-UN prosecutor was especially taken aback by the mass graves discovered in Mariupol and Bucha town on the outskirts of Kyiv. "One must not forget the humanitarian aspect either: these dead people have relatives who do not know what has become of them. This is unacceptable. I had hoped never to see a mass grave again," the 75-year-old said, adding that the visuals reminded her of the former Yugoslavian tribunals. Del Ponte also urged authorities to exhume all the bodies shoved in mass graves and identify them in respect.

Russia 'clearly wasn't targetting military': Del Ponte

The former UN prosecutor also noted that Russian forces had committed war crimes in the besieged and occupied cities. The invading troops carried out "attack on civilians" and particularly destructed private buildings, she added. "These are all war crimes because they clearly weren't targetting military targets, Del Ponte reckoned. Referring to an indictment and subsequent arrest of former Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milosevic in the 1999 tribunal, Ponte also said she hoped that the indictment and the global warrant against Putin is expedited. Del Ponte is "convinced" that Putin will be held responsible.

She warned Russia that if the International Criminal Court (ICC) discovered the truth of war crimes against Moscow, it must be traced up to the "chain of command" until reached those who ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Del Ponte added that once the probe is launched, it may be possible to bring Putin to account. "You must not let go, continue the investigation," she added.

Her comments align with the incumbent chief prosecutor of the ICC, who last month visited Ukraine. Following his visit, he called for "zero tolerance" against heinous crimes against humanity. “We must insist that there is zero-tolerance for any crimes of sexual, gender-based violence or crimes against children and that is going to be increasingly important as urban warfare intensifies," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan had said.

Image: AP