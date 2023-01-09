Ex-US Army General Predicts Ukraine's Military Will Retake Russia-annexed Crimea By August

Retired US Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Sunday, January 8 predicted that Ukraine will be able to recapture the 2014 Russian-annexed Crimea by the end of August. His remarks came as earlier, in a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the truce and vowed to retake Crimea after parliamentary leaders convened in Croatia.

Asking the invading Russian soldiers to leave the captured Ukrainian territories as the only means to put an end to the war, Zelenskyy noted that his soldiers "will definitely liberate Crimea soon."

“We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space,” Zelenskyy noted in a nightly address. “This was confirmed once again today. And I am grateful to all our partners — almost 50 states and international organizations — who help in the parliamentary format," he had stated.

Ukraine 'only months away' from retaking Crimea

Hodges took to Twitter to echo Zelenskyy's stance, saying that Ukraine was "only months away" from retaking control of Crimea. The ex-commanding general of the US Army Europe, went on to make far-ranging claims, saying that he believes Crimea will be back in Ukraine's hands as early as the end of August.

"Of course time is on Ukraine's side. They have no manpower issues and their logistics situation gets better every week. Not one single Russian Soldier actually wants to be there and sanctions are hurting. Ukraine liberates Crimea by end of August," he tweeted. Ukraine had already launched Crimea Platform initiative prior to Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Zelenskyy in a video address noted that while it would “not be easy” to reintegrate Crimea with Ukraine, “we are getting closer every day.”

On the sidelines of the Tbilisi International Conference, Hodges had made similar claims, saying that Ukraine will retake Crimea from Russia in a year and will be able to restore "full sovereignty." A lobbyist at the Centre for European Policy Analysis, a pressure group funded by NATO and US arms manufacturers, General Hodges had also stated that Russia’s “ability to conduct further offensive operations, all but exhausted." "They've [Ukraine's military] set the conditions where they can restore full sovereignty, to include Crimea, I think, within the next year," retired US General Hodges had claimed, initially.