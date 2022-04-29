Ex-US Marine Killed While Fighting Russian Forces In Ukraine; Body Yet To Be Recovered

A former US Marine who had entered the Ukrainian war fighting alongside the Ukraine military under what is being presumed the ‘international legion’ has been killed in a Russian attack. Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, died during the combat, and had gone to Kyiv under the private military contracting company, his family has said in a phone interview with the US network CNN who reached out to Cancel’s mother Rebecca Cabrera. He is survived by his widow, Brittany Cancel, and a seven-month old son.

“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”

Former US Marine Willy Joseph Cancel. Credit: Twitter/@RealWASY

American citizen Cancel held a full-time job as a corrections officer in Tennessee, where he lived, and had agreed to go into the war against Russia’s forces under the recruitment of the military company. "He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera told CNN in a phone interview. The now deceased American had first flown to Poland on March 12, and had later arrived in Ukraine around March 12 and 13, the family revealed. He was fighting alongside the soldiers from "all different countries.”

Ex-US Marine’s dead body not recovered

The Ex-US Marine’s dead body had not been found yet. "They haven't found his body," said his mother. It remains unclear if his body has been retrieved by the Russian forces. "They are trying, the men [international forces of Ukraine] that were with him, but it was either grab his body or get killed, but we would love for him to come back to us,” Canberra added.

A State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity with CNN said that they are "aware of these reports and are closely monitoring the situation.” "Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment," the official added. "We once again reiterate US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that US citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so, using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.” Cancel hailed from Orange County in New York, Devin Tietze Jr., Cancel's brother-in-law informed. He "always put everybody ahead of himself,” the mourning family member went on to add.

"He was just a really thoughtful person. He always put everybody ahead of himself even when situations were so stressful," Cabrera said of her son in the statement to the outlet. "He always kept everybody laughing and calm. He was the man that stood up when everybody else stood back.”

Cancel was the "type to fight for what's right regardless of the outcome," his brother-in-law said when asked why he chose to fight the war against the Russians in Ukraine. “He [Cancel] believed wholeheartedly this shouldn't have happened and he wanted to go help the people in Ukraine," Tietze said, adding that the ex-American Marine had gone under the military contract work. "It was something that he believed in his heart, that was the right thing. He was the type of man who always stepped up when everybody else stepped back, and there were a lot of men who were like that that were with him," Cabrera, his mom said.

Ex-British soldier Scott Sibley killed, one other missing in Ukraine

On April 28, a British citizen, believed to be ex-soldier Scott Sibley was killed in the Ukraine war, while one other British man is missing. The former British soldier had reportedly served overseas under his military duties. Tributes flowed from UK veterans of the commandos logistics support squadron online as they hailed him for demonstrating the “commando spirit until the end.”

In a statement issued by the UK’s Foreign Office British officials said, “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and we are supporting their family.” On the missing Briton, it said, “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.” Separately, at least two other British volunteers are also being reported “captured by Russian forces" in the besieged southern port of Mariupol. Aiden Aslin and his comrade, another British citizen Shaun Pinner surrendered after their unit ran out of ammunition.

Credit: twitter/@MaxAttakz

As Russia invaded Ukraine, at least four British soldiers had allegedly gone AWOL to fight the Russian troops in the war, the British Cabinet minister had said, adding that British soldiers that enter the war zone in Kyiv will be “court-martialled.” Stating that the Brit service members fighting against Russian soldiers could escalate the situation, UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said that if they are captured, the situation will be exploited by Kremlin as it would then mean the British military intervention.

A 19-year-old Coldstream Guardsman was among the four missing British soldiers who had gone to fight Russian troops in Ukraine. “All Service Personnel are prohibited from travelling to Ukraine until further notice. This applies whether the Service Person is on leave or not. Personnel travelling to Ukraine will face disciplinary and administrative consequences,” a statement issued by UK’s defence ministry had also warned.

IMAGE: twitter/@Levi_godman