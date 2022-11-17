Ex-US President George W Bush Calls Zelenskyy A 'tough Dude' Who Can Win Against Russia

Former President of the United States George W Bush has called Ukraine’s President a “tough dude” maintaining that Volodymyr Zelenskyy can win the war against Russia. However, he also warned Zelenskyy can do only so, as long as the perspective of the US and the “free world” does not turn to “it’s not worth it anymore.”

The remarks by the former US President came at a "freedom and democracy" conference in Dallas, Texas, reported Sky News. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to appear at the conference virtually. However, due to Russia’s new spate of missile strikes against Ukraine and following the incident where an alleged Ukrainian missile struck a Polish farm, President Zelenskyy was unable to participate.

Prospects of the Russia-Ukraine war

According to George W Bush, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy will be judged in history "as a remarkable leader". He further added that it was important for the United States to continue its support in Ukraine's fight against Russia. "Failure in Ukraine will affect future generations of Americans," Sky News quoted him as saying.

Labelling Russia a “tyrant”, Bush said that Russia’s victory in the ongoing war with Ukraine “is going to affect our national security.” Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is currently asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to support Ukraine.

Russia has suffered battlefield losses in the recent months of the war which include its retreat from the Kherson region. Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian regions has proved to be highly effective. Ukraine currently has an uninterrupted supply of support in the form of arms, ammunition, logistics and intelligence from the United States and its Western allies.

In contrast, Russia does not have such a dedicated supply channel to support its war efforts in Ukraine. However, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Army Gen Mark Milley recently warned that Russia still possesses “a significant combat power” inside Ukraine despite suffering battlefield setbacks.

UN-brokered grain deal gets extension amid war

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced an extension of a four-month-old deal to ensure the safe export and delivery of grain, fertilizers and foodstuffs from Ukraine through the Black Sea. The extension was announced by Guterres just days before it was set to expire. Reaffirming the commitment of the United Nations, Guterres said in a statement that the UN remains “fully committed” to overcoming the obstacles that have impeded the export of food and fertilizer from Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine.

As per reports, following the statement by the UN Secretary General, air raid sirens were sounded in Ukraine amid fears of another Russian missile barrage. Russia has resorted to using aerial onslaughts aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as its forces on the ground suffer significant losses against the Ukrainian military.