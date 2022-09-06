Exiled Russian Businessman Urges Citizens To 'sabotage & Destablise' Putin's Regime

Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky has urged Russians still living in Russia to start a campaign of "sabotage" against state structures to destabilise the government run by President Vladimir Putin and obstruct Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. Khodorkovsky, who lives in London, underscored that Russia's offensive in Ukraine has brought a change to the agenda for Russia's political opposition, The Guardian reported. He suggested that "armed resistance" might at some point play a part in the future.

In his interview with The Guardian, Mikhail Khodorkovsky stated that the people need to be convinced about making efforts and stressed that they need to help Russians in case they "end up in a dangerous situation." Highlighting the tactics that could be used, Mikhail Khodorkovsky underscored that painting anti-war graffiti in the streets, sabotaging railway deliveries related to the war, or burning down conscription offices.

He underlined that the actions that can be taken would rely on a person's ability for risk. Khodorkovsky stressed that they are opposed to "terrorist methods" that target the unharmed people, denouncing the killing of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky calls Russia's offensive 'fundamental moment'

Furthermore, Mikhail Khodorkovsky called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "fundamental moment" and added that his views on the best methods to oppose Putin's regime became "completely different" after February 24. According to him, Putin's regime would fall sooner or later and Russia will have a parliamentary government. However, he warned that it was "rather unlikely" that the process will take place without bloodshed. He suggested that if Putin lives for another 10-15 years, "it would really lower the number of European-oriented Russians."

Notably, Khodorkovsky, who will launch his book 'The Russia Conundrum' later this week, moved to the UK after spending 10 years in prison from 2003 to 2013 on charges reportedly seen as political after he spoke about government corruption.

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between two warring nations have caused deaths and destruction in Ukraine. In the latest update, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia has lost more than 50,000 troops since the onset of the military conflict.

Image: AP