Russian President Vladimir Putin could take the “extremely heavy” political decision of sending more conscripted soldiers to Ukraine but then “big cities are going to end up in coffins”, said exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. In an interview with the Atlantic Council, the exiled Russian oligarch weighed in on whether Putin would send new waves of conscripts to Ukraine after NATO estimated that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war so far.

According to Khodorkovsky, it is possible that Putin would deploy more conscripts in Ukraine and noted that “the value of human life in Russia, is not as high as one would like to see it be”. The exiled Russian oligarch’s remarks came after, on March 9, the Russian government finally admitted that it deployed young conscripts to Ukraine.

When he was asked about the possibility of Putin sending 100,000 to 200,000 more conscripted soldiers to Ukraine, Khodorkovsky said, “Without a doubt, such a step, if Putin is forced to take it, is going to be politically extremely heavy for him. And even more, he could call up a million people, but then big cities are going to end up in coffins. “Big cities where public opinion is entirely different as to the value of human life, and for Putin that would be a massive problem on the eve of a transfer of power in 2024,” he also added.

According to Business Insider, Khodorkovsky was previously an oil tycoon living in Russia but was jailed by Putin's government back in 2003 over financial crimes. He was imprisoned for nine years, and during that time, he maintained his stance that he was sent to jail for political reasons. Ever since his release, the former oil tycoon in Russia is an active member of the exiled opposition of the country.

Russian army ‘running out’ of ammunition: Report

According to a report by The Telegraph, Russian troops are believed to be running out of crucial logistics to ramp up military aggression in Ukraine. Putin’s army is facing such grim circumstances in terms of supplies because the key parts of the military weapons and vehicles are developed in Ukrainian factories. Citing its own sources, the media outlet reported that even though Russian soldiers are staging a strength on frontlines, their current stock levels are “pretty bad”.

Image: AP