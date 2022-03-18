As the Russian offensive in Ukraine has entered its day 23, Mason Clark, lead Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War has claimed that Moscow's troops have been using the same tactics they had used in Syria. Clark stressed that Russian soldiers have made progress in the south of the country by the approach they had used in Syria. He claimed that the Russian attack on Mariupol is "ripped from the Syria playbook," CNN reported.

Detailing the approach used by Russians in the war against Ukraine, Mason Clark explained that the troops in the tactics target the region "neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood." According to Clark, the soldiers involved in the attack make use of less precise weapons that result in more deaths and impact infrastructure, as per the CNN report. Highlighting the situation of Mariupol, He insisted that thousands of people have been trapped by bombings for weeks and stressed that they are using tactics "ripped from the Syria playbook."

Mason Clark told CNN that Russian troops are "intentionally" targeting water stations, power supplies and mobile phone towers. Clark highlighted that Russian armed forces used the same method in Syrian cities such as Aleppo and Palmyra. He pointed out that Russian forces targeted theatre in Mariupol where refugees were staying and it is similar to the approach used by Russian forces in Syria, Georgia and Chechnya. It is to mention here that the Russian offensive in Ukraine is ongoing after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine.

90% of Mariupol city destroyed by Russian troops: Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Friday, 18 March, claimed that Russian armed forces have killed thousands of people in Mariupol. The Defence Ministry in the tweet added that Russian troops have held residents of Mariupol as hostages and they have hindered their humanitarian corridors. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 90% of the city has been destroyed by the shelling of Russian soldiers. It further said that there is no power, gas or heat in the city and people are not "living" but grieving over the shelling by Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry added, "Russian monsters will pay for the crime."

⚓️MARIUPOL⚓️



🤬 Thousands killed by russian invaders!

🤬 90% of the city was destroyed by putin's soldiers’ shelling it.

🤬 russians hold Mariupol residents hostage, blocking humanitarian corridors. — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 18, 2022

🤬 There is no power, gas or heat in the city.

🤬 There is no living, only continuous grief, fire, and endless shelling with all types of fascist weaponry.

❗️Russian monsters will pay for their crimes! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 18, 2022

Ukraine Defence Ministry claims nearly 14,200 Russian troops killed

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Friday, 18 March, claimed that nearly 14200 Russian troops have been killed in the attack since the Russian invasion. Furthermore, Russia has lost 450 tanks, 1448 combat armoured machines, 205 units of artillery system, 112 helicopters, 93 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 879 vehicles. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, three vessels, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russian troops and 11 special equipments have been destroyed.

Image: AP