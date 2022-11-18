Experts From Ukraine In Poland To Probe Missile Blast Site, Says Foreign Minister Kuleba

Amid the controversy behind the missile attack on Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday informed that two experts from Ukraine have already arrived in Warsaw. Kuleba along with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau addressed and discussed a joint probe into the location where the missile hit which resulted in the death of two individuals.

According to Foreign Minister Kuleba, “Ukraine and Poland will cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. Our experts are already in Poland,” The Kyiv Independent reported. In addition to this, he stated that in collaboration with Polish enforcement, they anticipate authorities to quickly get access to the facility.

This comes after when two individuals lost their lives in an explosion on November 15 in the Polish town of Przewodow, which is some six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border, during the ongoing Russian offensive against Ukraine.

Poland: There is proof that it was a Ukrainian missile

Apart from this, the chief of the Polish President Andrzej Duda's International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, stated on November 17 that a Polish-American research team had looked at the missile's remains and the depth of the crater and determined the missile's direction of origin and fuel consumption. There is proof, according to Kumoch, that it was a Ukrainian missile, The Kyiv Independent reported.

According to Kumoch, “There are many indications that one of the (Ukrainian) missiles used to shoot down a Russian missile missed the target. Its self-destruct system did not work, and this missile, unfortunately, led to a tragedy".

Furthermore, the head of the International Policy Bureau underlined that no one has been accusing Ukraine of purposefully striking Polish land. He added that “Russia bombed Ukraine that day, and Russia bears full responsibility for everything that falls.”

Additionally, Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, demanded a joint inquiry into the explosions and declared that Ukraine is "ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace" in the mishap.

In the meantime, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday refused NATO and Poland's assertions that a Ukrainian missile had possibly landed on Polish soil. Zelenskyy denied any involvement in the missile strike that occurred in Poland on Tuesday, claiming that he had "no doubts" about this. According to the BBC, Zelenskyy demanded that Ukrainian officials must be allowed to participate in the investigation into who launched the missile in the neighbouring nation after learning from his top commanders that it was not Ukraine's missile.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ukrainian president made these comments after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared that Ukraine was "most likely" to be held responsible for the attack on NATO member Poland. Additionally, it follows remarks by United States President Joe Biden that the missile's launch by Russia was "unlikely." According to Biden, "There is preliminary information that contests that. It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see,” Associated Press reported.

(Image: AP)