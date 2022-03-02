EXPLAINED: How Will US Flight Ban On Russia From Its Airspace Impact The Ukraine War?

In retaliation to the ongoing Russian aggression, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a ban on all Russian flights to US airspace. The US President shut down the US airspace to all Russian flights in an attempt to isolate Russia economically. With this, the US have now joined Canada and the European Union in closing off its airspace for Russian aircraft.

Delivering his first State of Union address in the US House chamber in Washington, Biden called out Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. Announcing the decision on banning Russian flights on US airspace, Biden also added that the US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. "Tonight, I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," US President Joe Biden said.

The US President also mentioned a list of other countries that shut their airspace to Russian flights. Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the entire EU would close off its airspace to Russian planes, several European countries — including Germany, France, and Italy — had already done so. Meanwhile, US officials have opined that there will still be ways for Americans to get out of Russia if Russian flights cannot come to the US, citing trains as an alternative option to get out of the country.

US airspace ban might have major impact on the Russian economy

The White House had held extensive talks with US airlines and other stakeholders about the issue since the start of the Russia Ukraine war. After continued discussions, the country has now announced the ban that will take effect by the end of Wednesday. Russian flights were already affected largely as they were unable to use US airspace after being banned from the Canadian and European airspace.

As far as Russia is concerned, the ban will majorly impact its role in the global supply chains. The supply chain that was already hit hard by the pandemic will face increasing disruption and put pressure as the Russian flights will now stay away from American airspace. According to international reports, Russian carriers make up approximately 70% of the total flights between Russia and the EU and a ban on this will have a major impact on the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the disruption in the country’s airline system will also mean isolation of the country from the rest of the major countries. According to international reports, the country had started to struggle after flight companies including Germany's Lufthansa, Air France KLM, Finnair and Virgin Atlantic cancelled their North Asian cargo flights over the airspace closing. Russia will now have lesser airspace, which will ultimately take a toll on the country’s economy. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countries including the US and the UK have been in plans to isolate Putin and his country. Several leaders including the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen have been calling peers to sign sanctions to economically weaken the country, forcing it to reconsider the war.

Image: AP