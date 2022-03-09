EXPLAINED: What's The Importance Of Temporary Protection Directive In Russia-Ukraine War?

Amid the heavy influx of migrants fleeing from the war-torn nation, the United Nations's refugee agency, on Tuesday, said that the number of people leaving Ukraine country has now crossed over 2 million. According to Filippo Grandi, Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees the second wave of refugees is likely to be more vulnerable than the first.

In order to address the current crisis, EU Member States on March 3 had activated the European Union’s Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001, also known as the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD). During the last meeting, European ministers unanimously approved establishing a provisional defence mechanism for the waves of people displaced from Ukraine because of the war.

What is temporary protection?

According to the bloc, the EU Temporary Protection Directive was introduced in 2001 with the aim of having a regulatory framework to activate in the event of a mass influx of displaced persons from third countries. The Temporary Protection Directive means that refugees from Ukraine will be granted a temporary residence permit in the EU for at least one year, with the possibility of an extension for an additional two years.

"This is a historic act of solidarity with Ukraine at a time of Russian military aggression. That is the most important message – that Europe stands up for Ukraine and is prepared to jointly help those fleeing the belligerent Russian actions," said Minister of Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman in a statement released after the meeting on March 3.

Why is it important for Ukrainian war refugees?

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that the EU has activated the Temporary Protection Directive from 2001. The move is considered significant as it will allow crossings at temporary border crossing points, outside official border crossing points. Furthermore, Ukrainian nationals, as visa-free travellers, have the right to move freely within the Union after being admitted into the territory for a 90-day period. On this basis, they are able to choose the Member State in which they want to enjoy the rights attached to temporary protection and to join their family and friends across the significant diaspora networks that currently exist across the Union.

What escalated the bloc to take such a decision?

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

