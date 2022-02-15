EXPLAINED: Russia Troop Movement Along Ukraine Border & Kyiv's Ability To Counter Threat

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has amassed over 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and analysts assert that there is a threat of a full-scale war, the mobilization of the Russian troops around the frontier with Ukraine has been seen in the satellite imageries released by Maxar technologies. While some of the Russian troops involved in the war exercises with the neighbouring ally Belarus stationed in the districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing military drills, Russia still has significant troop concentration on the border on combat positions.

Pentagon meanwhile also warned in a statement that the Russian troop buildup continues and the threat from Russian military forces to launch an offensive using tactical strategy remains "dangerous but also ambiguous.”

Credit: AP

Russian Troop movement around Ukrainian border

According to Washington’s own intelligence analysis cited in the Congressional research service report, Russian military forces are widely scattered on or near the Ukrainian border and within Ukraine’s occupied Crimea region. But there is limited Russian transparency on the prospects of the strategic points of invasion. Russian troop movement along the entire frontier with Kyiv follows a less expansive military buildup as compared with March-April 2021 and Russia’s Zapad military exercises that were conducted in September 2021.

However, the Russian forces are enough in figures, about 70% of the total necessary to launch an invasion. “Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned in a statement. Russian equipment is being transported to the border of Ukraine. Russian military and open-source intelligence experts, including Michael Kofman of CNA and Rob Lee of King's College, say in their Twitter compilation of the footage that this military concentration and movement of equipment and units are mostly directed towards the Ukrainian border.

A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia. Credit: AP

Military equipment is transported by rail track that runs on side of the road. Russia continues to bolster its military presence in Belarus, Crimea, and along the border with Ukraine and should an invasion occur, it will be integrated air and ground operations, according to Scowcroft Center’s Forward Defense (FD) practice’s assessment. Russia is focusing on the air-to-ground fighter force in the region, and its training to conduct air support to ground forces.

Russia's array of artillery strikes, medium-range ballistic missiles and bombers. Credit: AP

Forces have demonstrated combat readiness with airborne units, artillery fires, and army aviation strikes as they were moved into the Brestsky training ground in Belarus as part of ‘Allied Resolve’ military war games. Russia mobilized a squadron of Su-25SM aircraft to the Brest region and two Tu-22M3 bombers (which NATO calls Backfires) near the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine's capability to counter the threat

Ukraine’s defense forces have been mobilized in the front positions on the border with Russia and represent the mix of civilian Army, reservists, civil society, and volunteers, as per the Atlantic Council think tank. Analysts describe the Ukraine forces movement to counter Russia as a “watershed” moment for the country since the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution. Ukrainian soldiers have a new armed forces command, and new defense reform roadmaps to tackle the Russian offensive, and the military equipment has been flowing in from the foreign military assistance sources but the weaponry does not include lethal weapons.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

A member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, throws a hand grenade during training in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

“Do not doubt, the Armed Forces are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up the Ukrainian lands!” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a statement. Ukrainian soldiers have improved defense capabilities, coherence of units, and military skills as Russia stationed hundreds of thousands of troops on the border.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP