Explained: Sweden Struggles To Join NATO As Green-light From Turkey Becomes Elusive

At a press conference amidst widespread protests in the Muslim world against Sweden following a Quran-burning incident in Stockholm, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the urgency of Sweden's accession to NATO. According to a report from Sputnik, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the gravity of the current geopolitical situation, calling it the worst since World War II, and urged Swedes to recognize the seriousness of the situation. He also emphasized that no national security issue is more important than Sweden and Finland quickly becoming members of NATO.

The press conference was held in response to recent statements made by Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who suggested that Finland may move forward with its NATO application without Sweden, due to ongoing difficulties with Turkey, the only alliance member to have voiced opposition to Sweden's bid. Kristersson acknowledged Finland's frustration, and emphasized that Finland should not be blocked from NATO if Sweden were to be "permanently excluded". He also stated that he hopes to have a more "functioning dialogue" with Turkey and called for calm during the negotiation process. Kristersson added that the current tense atmosphere in Sweden and the world is harmful to Sweden's security.

Sweden's Quran burning protest, a short sighted signalling attempt?

In recent weeks, the already complicated negotiations between Sweden and NATO have been further complicated by a series of high-profile disputes. These disputes include the hanging of an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-Kurdish rally in Stockholm, a cartoon contest mocking Erdogan held by a Swedish newspaper, and the burning of a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy by right-wing politician and Hard Line fringe party leader Rasmus Paludan, who has claimed it was a celebration of free speech. It is safe to assume this isn't really the aptest way to persuade Turkey.

Despite the fact that authorities had granted permission for the Quran-burning incident, Prime Minister Kristersson condemned the act and expressed sympathy to all those who were offended, although it is unclear if his sympathy will count for much in Turkey. People in Turkey have been gathering outside the Swedish embassy and protesting against Sweden. The Swedish leader has claimed that there are forces both within and outside of Sweden that is working to undermine the country's bid to join NATO and "provocateurs" who aim to damage Sweden's bilateral relations with other countries. Turkey has become a much more Islamist nation under Erdogan. Burning of Quran would have offended most Turks deeply. This gives Erdogan much more of an incentive to block Sweden's NATO bid. It is unclear what people in Sweden thought they would get by burning a Quran when their nation's security depends on a greenlight from Turkey, an Islamic society. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Sweden should not expect Turkey's support to join NATO, after the Quran burning incident.

A quick glance at the NATO joining process

The process for a country to join NATO involves a series of steps and evaluations. The first step is for the country to express its interest in joining the alliance. The North Atlantic Council, which is the main decision-making body of NATO, then conducts an assessment of the country's potential to meet NATO's standards and requirements, including its political, economic, and military capabilities. After this initial assessment, a Membership Action Plan (MAP) is developed, which outlines the specific steps and measures that the country needs to take in order to meet NATO's standards and requirements. The MAP is reviewed and updated regularly by the North Atlantic Council, and the country is expected to implement the necessary reforms and improvements during this phase.

Once the country has made significant progress in implementing the MAP, a formal invitation to join the alliance is extended by the North Atlantic Council. The country then signs the Protocols of Accession, which are agreements that formalize the country's membership in NATO. The protocols are then ratified by the existing members of the alliance, according to their own domestic procedures.

Why a greenlight from Turkey is necessary?

For a country to join NATO, the consensus of all existing members is necessary. This means that all members must agree to the country's accession before it can become a member of the alliance. This requirement is outlined in the North Atlantic Treaty, the founding document of NATO, which states that "the Parties may, by unanimous agreement, invite any other European State in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area to accede to this Treaty".

This requirement of consensus ensures that all members of the alliance have a say in who joins and is a safeguard to ensure that all new members are committed to the principles and values of the alliance. For example, in the case of Montenegro, the country expressed its interest in joining the alliance in 2008, and subsequently, the North Atlantic Council conducted an assessment of the country's potential to meet NATO's standards and requirements. A MAP was then developed, and the country implemented the necessary reforms and improvements. In 2016, a formal invitation was extended to Montenegro to join the alliance, and the protocols of accession were ratified by all members, and Montenegro became a member of NATO in 2017.

In the case of North Macedonia, the country expressed its interest in joining the alliance in 1999. The North Atlantic Council conducted an assessment of the country's potential to meet NATO's standards and requirements, and a MAP was developed. In 2019, after the country had made significant progress in implementing the MAP, a formal invitation was extended to North Macedonia to join the alliance, and the protocols of accession were ratified by all members, and North Macedonia became a member of NATO in 2020.

In the case of Sweden and Finland, the process of accession is ongoing. The countries are currently implementing the necessary reforms and improvements under the framework of the MAP. The consensus of all existing members is necessary for the two countries to become members of NATO, which means, for Sweden, a greenlight from Turkey is necessary, if it wants to become a NATO member.