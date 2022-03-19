The war in Ukraine on Saturday entered Day 24; intensified Russian bombings have pushed citizens and foreign nations stranded in the embattled nation to rush to ad-hoc shelters in hope of saving their lives. With Russian forces inching closer to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, air raids and missile strikes have also increased manifold in key cities of the war-torn country. Noting the escalating threat to human lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has on multiple occasions reiterated calls for extreme steps and humanitarian assistance from Western nations, including European partners.

While the West has fulfilled a number of Ukrainian requests to help deter Russian aggression, Kyiv and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have diverged on the demands of imposing a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine. Again, the US also rejected Ukraine's appeal to deploy S-300 missile defence systems. The Pentagon, too, dismissed Poland's proposal to deliver Russian-made fighter gets to Ukraine, saying that such steps were "not tenable" and could lead NATO and US into direct participation in the war with Russia.

Now, while the US has supplied modern defensive armaments to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft tanks and more, in the wake of war, it is pertinent to understand why it stopped short of certain measures. Take a look at the list of demands that the US and NATO refrained from adhering to:

Demands by Zelenskyy left unfulfilled:

1. No-fly zone

In two consecutive addresses to the US Congress in March, Zelenskyy echoed his calls to "close the skies", which indirectly means imposing of 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine. Despite acknowledging inexplicable damage to civilians and infrastructure, the West in the nearly four-week running Russia-Ukraine war has not seriously considered implementation of the 'no-fly zone' (NFZ).

Firstly, a no-fly zone (NFZ) is airspace that prohibits certain aircraft from flying. It is a "magical umbrella" that prevents planes from flying in a given area. Now, according to prominent experts, an NFZ on Ukraine would be a "catastrophic idea." US President Joe Biden or UK PM Boris Johnson announcing airspace over Ukraine as a 'no-fly zone' would be equivalent to a declaration of war on Russia. If ordered, it would need NATO forces to intercept Russian assault aircraft spotted in the NFZ regions.

"...but how President Biden makes decisions is through the prism of our own national security. And as we’ve said before, a no-fly zone would require implementation, it would require us potentially shooting down Russian planes, NATO shooting down Russian planes. And we are not interested in getting into World War Three," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on March 16, when asked if Washington will change its mind on Zelenskyy's request for NFZ after Zelenskyy's second address to the US Congress.

2. S-300 missiles

Zelenskyy had also underscored the importance of S-300 missiles defence systems to hinder Russian attacks. Slovakia, on March 16, had preliminarily agreed to provide Ukraine with the key Soviet-era missile interceptor. However, the US and NATO have not yet confirmed the transfer as those countries sending Ukraine S-300 will receive a US-made Patriot defence system to backfill the defence capabilities. Slovakia is one of the three NATO allies that have S-300. Meanwhile, Germany and Netherlands have publicly announced the transfer of Patriots to Slovakia.

However, the US has deployed two Patriot missiles to Poland. The missiles batteries, which are normally stationed in Germany, were redeployed at Poland's request. The surface-to-air missile batteries were positioned in Poland noting the "potential threat" to US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) bases in the territory, a senior Pentagon official had said on March 9. However, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby later clarified that the movement of Patriot missiles is "temporary" and will be returned to their original position "at an appropriate time."

3. MiG-29 fighter jets

In a bid to deter Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Poland on March 8 had offered to hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The aircraft would have been delivered to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, leaving the decision up to the US and NATO alliance to deliver them to Ukraine. The announcement, however, came as a surprise for the US officials. It prompted the US to quickly reject the idea. Pentagon then stated, the proposal of sending fighters from a US/NATO base “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

"The prospect of fighter jets at the disposal of the US' departing from US-NATO base in Germany, to fly into air space that is contested with Russia over Ukraine, raise a serious concern for the entire NATO alliance," said Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby.

The developments come against the backdrop of the raging Russia-Ukraine war that began on February 24. The situation worsened as Russian forces seized strategic cities in the embattled nation and shelled civilians and residential buildings. As the war escalates by the day, negotiations between Ukraine and Russian delegates have turned "more realistic," according to Zelenskyy.

(Image: AP)