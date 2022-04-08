As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for day 44, the Ukrainian President has been consistent in his attempts to de-escalate the situation to avert further killings of innocents. In order to secure a peace deal with Moscow, Kyiv is seeking a security guarantee so that it does not face a similar situation anytime in the future.

In a pre-emptive measure to protect the former Soviet nation from any unseen threats from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging global leaders to act as Kyiv’s security guarantors. The issue was highlighted further after the Ukrainian President, in a global exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday overtly disclosed that Ukraine is looking for ‘security guarantees’ from its Western allies to proceed further with the negotiations. Zelenskyy further revealed the names of the nations, on whom, he is pinning his hopes, namely: the US, UK, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland.

The impact of the Ukrainian President’s interview with Republic was such that a day later, France volunteered to be a security guarantor of war-torn Ukraine. In order to support the embattled nation, France, who has to date remained apprehensive of involving itself in the combat directly, decided to provide security to Ukraine in any attack like situation in the future. Besides, there has been some stir in China, too, on the same.

Now, at this juncture, the question arises: What are the security guarantee that Ukraine is expecting from global forces and how significant would it be?

What is a security guarantee?

Amid ongoing developments, President Zelenskyy is expecting to build some external security arrangements for his nation that had witnessed macabre devastation in the past month. While bowing down to Russia’s demand, Ukraine has agreed to keep itself ‘neutral,’ and moreover, erased the possibility of joining NATO in future. However, at the same time, it is expecting world leaders to act as its ‘security guarantors,’ which essentially means that in any war-like situation against Russia, the guarantor nations will be legally obligated to support and protect Kyiv.



A security guarantee can be defined as an implicit or explicit promise given by an outside power to protect the adversaries during the period of agreement implementation. It contains either obligation to provide assistance or a promise to not use specific weapons or other destructive instruments.

Why are security assurances necessary?

Security assurances are needed because of the mistrust that can germinate after conflicts during peace negotiations. Unless the cause of the mistrust is addressed, it will act as a support to ensure a successful peace process.

Designing security guarantees might deal with these fears. It also adds stability and allows for more productive negotiations.

Advantages of security guarantees

By providing security during the precarious transition phase immediately following the signing of a peace agreement, security guarantees can lead to a successful implementation of the accords. Apart from reducing mistrust, it can also ease tensions and conflict situations can be eased as well. It can also create a secure political environment for the future.

Ukraine wants the US, UK and other European members to legally assure that they will come along to support Kyiv with their troops and military if needed. Although Ukraine has refused to join NATO, it is attempting to mirror security arrangements provided under NATO’s Article V by demanding security guarantees.

Will the West uphold Ukraine's demand for security guarantees?

While the US and West have been weighing in on how they can provide Zelenskyy alternative security should it forgo NATO membership, it is highly doubtful that the West will align itself to any legally binding arrangement. Considering the West’s apprehensions of not being involved in the war directly since ‘it’s not their war,’ it is unlikely that the US and UK will sign ratified treaties to protect Ukraine should Russia invade again.

However, making unprecedented disclosures on the same, the Ukrainian President told Republic, "Security guarantees in talks with Putin could be a parallel process and we should not delay or slow down the dialogue by any meetings. We know some of the countries are ready to extend security guarantees to Ukraine. It would be better before the meeting with the President to have some clear agreements on which countries are ready to make some commitments. Not to have just meetings for the sake of having meetings but to have some specifics. We are ready to have the process in a parallel format so that we won't have to wait until we have the meeting in one or two years. We don't want the war to continue for so long.”

The Ukrainian President had also presented his expectations from India to be a security guarantor to help end the war, stating that ‘India is a very powerful country.’

