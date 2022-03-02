After Russia launched a full-scale military operation (read: war) in Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approached the International Court of Justice and filed a complaint seeking Russia to be held accountable for its unjustified acts. He argued that Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. "Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post on February 27.

Earlier on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation and justified Russia's military intervention citing Ukraine's purported genocide of Russian-speaking people in its eastern area of Donbas. The Russian President also went on to recognise the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions -- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Ukraine has approached the world's top court in an attempt to stop Russia's aggression while also engaging in the war started in every possible way. Not only has Ukraine denied any genocide in its eastern areas, but also claimed that Russia "aims to commit genocide on Ukrainian land" as part of its continuous offensive.

ICJ has jurisdiction to hear disputes between Russia and Ukraine

In 2019, the International Court of Justice, a United Nations body, ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear a dispute between Ukraine and Russia in the context of the Crimea region. According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, which governs the UN and its 193 member states. The International Court of Justice's statute states that its jurisdiction extends to matters specifically provided for in the United Nations Charter or in existing treaties and conventions. This is where, in this case, the matter of genocide comes into play.

Genocide Convention of 1948 empowers ICJ to resolve ongoing dispute

Ukraine invoked the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, or the genocide convention, in its appeal to the ICJ. This convention has been signed by both Ukraine and Russia. Article IX of the Genocide Convention empowers the world's highest court to resolve disputes between Contracting Parties concerning the interpretation, application, or implementation of the Convention.

According to the ICJ's statute, the ruling becomes binding on the disputing parties from the time it is pronounced. Meanwhile, Article 59 of the statute says that the court's decision is only binding between the parties and in that particular case. The ICJ's statute provides no mechanism for enforcing or ensuring the judgment's compliance. However, under Article 94(1) of the UN Charter, member states are responsible for ensuring that the ICJ's rulings are followed.

UN Charter allows a party to approach UNSC over non-compliance of ICJ's ruling

The UN Charter does take into account the situation in which a state fails to comply with an ICJ judgement under Article 94. (2). The other side may approach the UN Security Council (UNSC) in such a circumstance, as per the provision in the UN Charter. If the UNSC believes it necessary, it may explore what steps might be done to ensure that the ICJ judgement is implemented. So, if the ICJ grants Ukraine's request for interim measures and Russia does not comply, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the option of taking the matter to the UN Security Council.

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #RussianFederation) on 7 and 8 March 2022 https://t.co/CPTJJQ1U7L pic.twitter.com/wDWUqgJn3w — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 1, 2022

The ICJ to hear Russia-Ukraine matter on March 7-8

The International Court of Justice is likely to hold public hearings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on March 7 and 8. The hearing will be held in a hybrid format owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some members of the Court will be present in person during the oral proceedings in the Great Hall of Justice, while others will participate through video link. As per reports, representatives from the parties to the case will also be present, either in person or virtually.

Image: AP/Twitter/@CIJ_ICJ