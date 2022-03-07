Explained: Why Has Zhytomar Become The Main Target Of The Russians?

Ukraine's Zhytomyr city has become the main target of Russia and Russian Sukhoi fighter jets that took off from Belarus airfields later launched offensives on the residential areas in the city. According to footage aired by Republic Media Network, a maternity hospital was struck by shelling in Ukraine as mothers and children rushed for cover in the basement. Situated in the north of the western Ukraine Zhytomyr is the administrative centre of Zhytomyr Oblast and one of the most heavily targetted by the Russians due to its effective rail connectivity, hosting the Polish community, and a Ukrainian Assault Brigade.

The Russian forces have been targeting the oblast as it is a major transportation hub that has a historic route linking the city of Kyiv with the west through Brest. Zhytomyr links Warsaw with Kyiv, Minsk with Izmail, and several major cities of Ukraine. The city also is a location of Ozerne airbase, a Cold War strategic aircraft base 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) in the southeast. Teter river flows to the southern boundary of Zhytomyr, and the city has a unique natural setting with forests on all sides that provides a safe ambush. Zhytomyr's airport is open for use of strategic bombers.

About 85 miles west of Kyiv, Zhytomyr is the base of Ukraine’s elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which clearly has been a major target of Russian fighter jets. Zhytomyr Oblast is the main centre of the Polish minority in Ukraine, and during the Second Partition of Poland in 1793 it was passed to Imperial Russia and became the capital of the Volhynian Governorate. Zhytomyr was liberated from Polish rule during the Khmelnytsky Uprising (1648). During World War II Zhytomyr was under Nazi German occupation due to strategic location and was later the Heinrich Himmler's Ukrainian headquarters. After the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany, Zhytomyr fell under Soviet rule, and the city since has been of utmost significance for the Russian regime.

Speaking about the fierce attacks within the Zhytomyr to Republic’s senior associate editor Shawan Sen, Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said that Russian airstrikes on civilians killed three people and wounded six others. A cruise missile launched by Russian fighter jets landed on an apartment building near Pavlusenko Hospital, causing damage to the hospital structure, shattering the windows, and burning at least three civilians' homes caught up in the assault fire in the vicinity, Sukhomlyn told Republic. Sukhomlin said that the “powerful explosions” resonated with the Zhytomyr city and firefighters were battling the scenes of destruction.

REPUBLIC WARZONE EXCLUSIVE



The Mayor of Ukraine's Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, shows Republic fragments of the bomb Russians used to destroy a school in his town; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/GoKVToeEuC pic.twitter.com/wTkDZnaMVh — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2022

Republic’s Shawan Sen pointed out in the visuals that the city of Zhytomyr has come under the most intense assaults witnessed till now in any other city, where Russia’s air power launched a series of strikes. The intense airstrikes levelled civilian properties causing human casualties, rescue workers and first responders were seen conducting an operation in midst of a toxic black plume of smoke as they dug through debris to find survivors.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister demands an immediate ceasefire

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday, March 5, demanded that Russia must immediately cease-fire and allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Kuleba spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and made appeals for Russia to stop the ongoing war that has claimed civilian lives.

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had also earlier emphasized the need to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine. "It is time to establish a ceasefire and return to the passive dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," the UN chief had said while addressing the UN General Assembly.