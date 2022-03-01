India took the traditional stance of abstaining to vote against Vladimir Putin’s ‘aggression’ in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war at the United Nations SC’s emergency session on Ukraine on February 27. The US-sponsored UNSC resolution aimed towards collating votes against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While India has a credible and long-standing partnership with Russia, this move, in particular, stems in part from a historical grudge against the West and eastern European nations which have consistently voted against matters affecting India’s security interests at the UNSC.

On Friday, 25th February, India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, abstained on a US-sponsored UNSC resolution that condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine ‘in the strongest terms’. Tirumurti reiterated India’s stance on the issue and maintained that violence in Ukraine was “regrettable” and called for a return to the path of diplomacy on both sides. In the second UNSC emergency session on the situation in Ukraine, India’s envoy to the UN once again abstained to vote on the resolution but offered an explanation and a call for ‘immediate cessation of violence’ and an ‘end to all hostilities.’

History of India-Russia relations

In 1957, at the UN’s Commission on Kashmir called the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP), Russia vetoed the permanent members’ votes (US, UK) seeking a fresh plebiscite in Kashmir to determine its integration in India. Russia, then USSR firmly opposed the move and recognised Kashmir as an integral part of India

In 1961, USSR once again came to India’s aid and voted for the liberation of Goa so it can unite with the Indian motherland. The point to note is that the West was firmly opposed to the idea at the UN.

USSR has constantly established good relations with India on the Kashmir issue in the years 1962, 1971 all the way till 2019 when Article 370 was established in the Union Territory.

India for its part has historically either supported or abstained from voting against Russia on Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Afghanistan and Cambodia over the years. More recently in 2014, India abstained during Russia’s 2014 Crimean invasion as well despite the massive political crisis and international pressure.

Ukraine’s relations with India

Ukraine on the other hand has opposed India’s nuclear programs, fought to remove Article 370 from Kashmir at the UN, demanded global interference in the valley and frequently yet remarkably enough has also voted against India’s membership at the UNSC. Notably, Ukraine is also a leading weapons supplier to Pakistan.

In 1998, when India under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted nuclear tests, Ukraine rushed to impose economic sanctions against India. It had also brought 25 other nations together in a binding resolution in the UN condemning the successful nuclear tests. This forced India to refrain from conducting further tests and sign a Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). But Ukraine did not reciprocate the same gestures when Pakistan tested its nuclear missiles a year later, in fact, it continued maintaining good relations with Islamabad and even sold high-end arms that the latter could not afford to buy from the West.

Russia’s timely help for India in the 1971 war against Pakistan

In December 1971, Pakistan was all set to lose the Bangladesh war, but it could have turned the tides over as it was promised help from then US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon. The US had initiated a move to send its Seventh Fleet’s Task Force 74, led by a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise to the Bay of Bengal. The 75,000-ton nuke fighter aircraft would have dominated the war and it was headed straight to evacuate American citizens from East Pakistan (Bangladesh). At the same time, the UK also dispatched it aircraft carrier the HMS Eagle to conduct a ‘pincer’ attack on Indian forces helping with Bangladesh’s liberation war. The US and UK had also initiated dialogue with China to join the campaign against India in favour of Pakistan.

Following an SOS call from Delhi to Moscow, USSR’s Red Navy sent 16 submarines from Vladivostok and had reached the Bay of Bengal even before US and UK’s carriers could reach Indian waters. The US quickly called off the attack and so did the UK, thereby marking a significant chapter in India’s relations with Russia.

Impact of abstinence and US relations after Ukraine vote

50 countries have supported sanctions against Russia when India has chosen to join the bloc owing to its national interest and historic relations with Russia. However, there are worries that there may be consequences and impacts on bilateral ties with the US. But the Biden administration has clarified that India’s relationship with Russia is ‘distinct’ from the US and although it is pursuing every country to join the pact against Russia, it is okay if India does not leverage it in a constructive way in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis owing to its historical ties.

Russia-Ukraine war in numbers

According to the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR), over 5 lakh people have fled Ukraine into Poland, Hungary, and other neighbouring countries, while thousands have chosen to pick up arms provided by the Ukrainian government to defend its borders against the Russian invasion. According to the Ukraine Health Minister as of 27th February, 352 people including 102 civilians were confirmed dead and 1,684 people including 116 children have been injured. The number on the Russian side remains unclear as Moscow has not released official data.