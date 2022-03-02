Explained | Will Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Push Back Action On Energy & Climate Change?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heavily impacted the life and property of citizens in the ex-Soviet nation. Over 350 civilians have been killed with another 1,600 injured in the seven-day running war. In response to the "unprovoked" attack on the territorial integrity of a sovereign republic, the western nations have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia's financial sector and energy supplies, which has paved the way to cripple the Russian economy as the country's 40% of annual revenue depends on natural gas exports.

The premeditated attack has also fuelled the global energy crisis, leading to an unprecedented spike in prices to levels not witnessed since 2014. Concerns over energy security have remained particularly in Europe, which is greatly reliant on Russian gas, oil, and coal exports. With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denying operation licenses to the Russian Nord Stream II Gas pipeline, the crisis is expected to unfold in the coming days if an alternative source is not sought immediately, according to experts. Last month, the agenda was raised in the Gas Summit held in the Qatari capital city of Doha. The participating Middle-East countries informed that the US had already urged Qatar to help Europe by stocking emergency supplies. However, the gas-producing nations revealed there would be a substantial drop in the replacement supplies, in addition to the lack of adequate contracts to guarantee prolonged gas supply to Europe.

Russia energy reserves, production, exports data



A short thread 🧵



Coal reserves: 2nd largest reserves, behind the UShttps://t.co/kX6iW5JVdu



1/ pic.twitter.com/YuBNpKDkN4 — Hannah Ritchie (@_HannahRitchie) February 24, 2022

What is Russia's role in global energy supplies?

WIth its huge fossil fuel resources, Russia is a major contributor to the global energy system, being the largest producer of natural gas and third-largest producer of oil after the US and Saudi Arabia. Russia accounts for 17% of total gas output annually. The entire European continent survives on 70% gas exports from Russia, as per US data. In addition, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Japan, and other parts of Eurasia, Asia, and Oceania also depend on Russian gas. As per Bloomberg, the US, UK and European Union (EU) collectively spend more than $700 million per day on Russian oil and gas imports. On the other hand, Germany and Italy have also become "more reliant" on Russian gas, as per New York Times.

This is the breakdown of its oil exports.



Data taken from @EIAgov: https://t.co/v99ClB8poQ



/end pic.twitter.com/atgRdcEBPR — Hannah Ritchie (@_HannahRitchie) February 24, 2022

What is the impact of Russia's invasion on energy sector?

Europe and Russia, currently, are already dealing with higher gas and energy prices due to supply chain disruptions stemming from COVID-19 outbreak. Now, experts have flagged that due to the onset of stringent sanctions against Russia the price could witness a manifold rise as a result of slowed down exports by Russia in response to the Western sanctions. Again, lack of supplies from Russia will also result in a global scramble to procure from alternate sources, adding to the transit costs, in turn, a further rise in oil and gas prices.

Europe has diversified its gas imports. Russia provided almost 60% of EU imports in 1990. Now, it's ~40% (and it was, briefly, as low as 30%). Yet the decline in EU production has muted these gains. So the share of Russian gas in total *consumption* is as high as ever. pic.twitter.com/uVJgwJAZwb — Nikos Tsafos (@ntsafos) February 23, 2022

How are world leaders dealing with the energy crisis?

However, as Russia's actions against Ukraine showed no sign of cessation, German Chancellor Scholz on Tuesday (March 1) said that "Germany would wean itself off its addiction to gas. It would be carbon-neutral in 25 years and would expand solar and wind power capacity." Following the G7 foreign minister meeting on Ukraine on Monday, UK PM Johnson "agreed to work in unity to maximize the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression."

"This must include ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long," UK PM Boris Johnson told lawmakers in the Parliament.

In a separate statement from the White House, US President Joe noted the impact of Putin's actions on global gas and oil supplies. “Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy," Biden said. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on February 22 also seconded Germany in its decision to temporarily divert from Nord Stream II, saying that "the pipeline has to be assessed in light of the security of energy supply for the whole of Europe."

Germany is right on Nordstream2.

⁰The pipeline has to be assessed in light of the security of energy supply for the whole of Europe.

⁰We are still too dependent on Russian gas.

⁰We have to strategically diversify our suppliers and massively invest in renewables. pic.twitter.com/RrKUZyCTSx — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

Well, not just energy supplies, the war in Ukraine has also inexplicably impacted the climate crisis in more than one way.

How Russian invasion of Ukraine aggravating climate change?

Beyond energy security, Russia's actions also "have global economic consequences," UK PM Johnson said while noting the repercussions of the increasing threat to European nations, further westward and towards African nations. For example bombing of Ukraine has massively damaged crops, mostly grain and corn, which could exacerbate the food crisis in parts of Africa. On the other hand, continued shelling and missile attacks are playing up global warming. According to one of the authors of the report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday, Francois Gemenne:

“I think that there is still a tendency amongst many governments, and policymakers at large, to consider climate change as one risk amongst others...(instead, they must)consider that climate change is really a matrix of risks and that all of the issues that will be key in the 21st Century — with development, security, migration, health — all of these issues will be transformed by climate change,” as quoted by Politico.

While Russia continues to pursue the imperial war, the climate change report also showed that the permafrost in Russia is melting, indicating one of the massive environmental disasters in the past years. On the other hand, as Putin is focused on aggravating the war, experts lamented that world powers could drag funds promised to climate change to strengthen the military in a bid to deter potential threats from Russia.

Can Russia's invasion affect Biden's climate agenda?

Looking at the threat to the energy crisis in the wake of the war, Biden said he "had a few options for keeping Russia's invasion of Ukraine from inflicting pain for Americans at the pump," as per Politico. However, Biden failed to directly address the threats to climate change after he decided not to impose energy-related sanctions on Russia. "The west can’t afford energy sanctions given where oil and gas prices are," Amrita Sen from the UK consultancy Energy Aspects told the Financial Times. This showed that Putin is dragging the world into an era far from what leaders promised at the COP26 Climate Summit held in Glasgow in October 2021.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported starkly reminded that isolating Russia would not necessarily bolster efforts towards climate change, which again is not the primary concern at the moment. As the nightmare unfolds in Ukraine, Gemenne also spelled the obvious concern of climate activists and civilians that "where will it be possible to live" as life by the day is becoming extremely challenging.

(Image: AP)