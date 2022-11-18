'Explosives Found At Nord Stream Blast Site, It Was Sabotage': Swedish Security Service

On September 26, three out of four lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines witnessed explosions, which damaged the pipelines. The Nord Stream pipelines were responsible for transporting Russian gas to Europe. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline never got around to doing this as it was built rather recently. After the blasts, Swedes, Germans and the Danish launched a separate investigation into the blasts.

Swedish Security Service has now confirmed that the blasts on Nord Stream pipelines were indeed acts of sabotage. The Swedish Security Service reportedly discovered residue of explosives at the blast site. The Swedish Security Service has not stated who was responsible for the sabotage and it is unclear if they will. The West has sought to blame Russia for the sabotage and in response, Russia has asked why would it sabotage its own pipelines, on which it spent billions of dollars?

Russia has blamed UK for the attack on Nord Stream

Russia conducted its own Nord Stream probe although Russia was not allowed access to the site of the blast. Moscow has blamed the UK for the blast, claiming it was carried out by the UK Navy, during Liz Truss' tenure. Vladimir Putin, in many of his speeches, warned that attacking the Nord Stream has set a dangerous precedent. Russia has called the attack on Nord Stream pipeline an act of international terrorism. The US has for long sought to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy and as per a report from the Wall Street Journal, American energy companies have generated quite a bit of profit by supplying energy to Europe, to fill out the vacuum left by Russian energy.

France's President Emmanuel Macron has in fact called out the US over selling energy to Europe at a price much higher than the price in the US. Germany's economy minister has also complained about the high cost of American energy. European, especially German manufacturing depends on access to cheap energy. If the cost of energy goes up, the profit margin of these firms fall steeply as their operating costs go up.