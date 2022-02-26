Meta Platform Inc., Facebook’s parent company on Saturday announced that it is banning the state-owned media linked to the Russian regime. In a statement on February 26, Meta said that it is banning Russian media from advertising and monetisation on its platform as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. In response to Meta’s abrupt ban, Russia’s tech and communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement separately that Meta was curtailing “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.” Russia lambasted Meta CEO for overall 23 cases of “censorship” since October 2020.

"On February 24, the Facebook social network (Meta Platforms, Inc.) restricted the official accounts of four Russian media outlets: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, and the Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru Internet sites," said Russia's tech and communications regulator, Roskomnadzor. "Such actions in relation to Russian Internet resources and the media are prohibited by Federal Law No. 272-FZ," it added.

Ordinary Russians are using @Meta's apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. pic.twitter.com/FjTovgslCe — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 25, 2022

Russia says Meta has 'ignored' its requests

“On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. [to] remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction,” Russian regulator further said in a statement published by Russian Federal Service For Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Communication. Russia stressed that Meta has “ignored” its requests to abstain from imposing such a ban on the Russian social media.

Roskomnadzor threatened partial restrictions against Facebook, although it remains unclear what those measures would be. Moscow warned against restricting access for Russians to Meta-owned WhatsApp, citing “violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation”.

Russia’s Roskomnadzor further stated that its Prosecutor General's Office, in agreement with the Foreign Ministry, has decided to recognise the social network Facebook as “involved in the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.”

Meanwhile, responding to Russia’s threats, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said on Twitter that the company Facebook has declined to comply with the Russian government’s requests to “stop fact-checking and labelling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organisations.” He announced that Meta “refused” Russia’s request of removing the ban. “As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services,” he added.