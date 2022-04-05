Facebook, Instagram Briefly Restrict Hashtags On Bucha Killings Amid Russian Invasion

The parent company of Instagram & Facebook, Meta platforms, on Tuesday confirmed that the websites had briefly restricted the use of hashtags related to mass civilian killings in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha. After bodies of people being shot at close range with hands tied were found in the towns liberated from the Russian army, a company spokesperson confirmed that the hashtags related to the incident were restricted due to the gruesome images that accompanied such posts.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter that the automated systems which scan for violent images on both Facebook and Instagram, were behind the brief restriction of the hashtags such as #bucha and #buchamassacare among others. Clarifying the restriction, Stone also said that when Meta learnt about the issue, “we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags”.

It is pertinent to note that both Facebook and Instagram permit the posting of graphic and violent content when the posts are shared to raise awareness of possible human rights abuses. However, the platforms ensure that extremely explicit, or content hailing suffering, is removed.

This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we were made aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) April 4, 2022

Russia finds Meta guilty of ‘extremist activity’

The latest incident involving Meta platforms and Russia-Ukraine war comes a month after a Russian court had said that Meta was guilty of “extremist activity” and ruled that it will not impact its WhatsApp messenger service. As per reports, Moscow’s Tverskoi District Court’s press service said that the court upheld a lawsuit filed by Russian state prosecutors accusing the US tech giant of allowing “Russophobia” during the conflict in Ukraine. Banning Instagram and Facebook, the court noted that the ban “does not apply to the activities of Meta’s messenger WhatsApp".

Social media has seen a drastic increase of images and videos apparently revealing the scenes from the on-ground scenario amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine to ‘denazify’ the latter. However, with the conflict entering day 41, Russian forces have drawn global condemnation for alleged human rights abuses that it committed on civilians. Most recently, the mass killings of civilians in Bucha have shocked the international community with evidence showing that people were shot in the head with their hands tied.

