As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 16th day, a fierce battle between frontline troops broke out in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Visuals assessed by Republic TV showed Russian troops pushing in within miles of the city outskirts, following which both sides exchanged heavy firing. The developments come as Russian troops advanced at least 3 miles outside the heart of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, posing a serious threat to the Ukrainian administration.

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Republic accesses visuals of fierce face-off in Kyiv between Russia and Ukraine forces. Tune in to watch: https://t.co/8bCQRFQ7C1 pic.twitter.com/bN8aLhIkzA — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2022

Satellite images obtained on Wednesday and Thursday also displayed huge Russian military movement along two parallel lines outside Kyiv city. Russian armed forces that stretched for around 60 km have now been "displaced and redeployed", NEXTA had reported.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where two previous attempts of mass evacuation failed due to intense shelling of humanitarian corridors despite the ceasefire agreed to by the Russia. Explosions also occurred in residential districts of Mariupol on Thursday. So far, around 2,000 people have been killed in the all-out war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

[Satellite image shows a bridge, which was to be used for a humanitarian corridor, destroyed in Irpin. Image: AP]

[Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Image: AP]

Noting the aggravated actions on the Russian side, US Defence officials have predicted that Ukrainians will be able to maintain control of the capital city for just a few more weeks. Reports of internet outages were reported from Russian-occupied territories of Kherson, in addition to total loss of contact with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after Moscow troops seized it last week. This has prompted the Ukrainian national emergency agency to issue warnings of potential "nuclear discharge".

Death toll mounts amid all-out Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a full-blown invasion of Ukraine after months of undeterred military build-up along the rebel-held regions of Donbass. Since then, arbitrary bombings and rampant shelling of Ukrainian cities have claimed the lives of thousands in the embattled ex-Soviet nation. In the besieged city of Mariupol alone, the death toll surpassed 1,200 on Thursday.

[A mortuary worker aligns stretchers used to move dead bodies before they were buried on the outskirts of Mariupol. Image: AP]

Photos and videos of mortuary workers digging mass graves to bury unclaimed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags, Daily Mail reported. At least 3 people were killed and 17 were wounded after Putin's army bombed a maternity hospital, adding to its increasingly brutal attacks.

Evacuees from the suburbs of Kyiv struggled to hide under the ruins of a bridge over Irpin river as Russians pummeled on green corridors. Sporadic gunfire echoed as several Ukrainians made their way through an 'improvised' bridge made from wooden planks across the river.

Meanwhile, diplomatic hope was blighted yet again after Russian and Ukrainian delegates failed to reach breakthroughs in their talks held in Turkey on Thursday.

(Image: AP)