Fighter-bomber Su-34 Crashes In Russia's Yevsk, 13 People Dead Including Three Children

On Monday, a Su-34 fighter bomber crashed in Yeysk, Southern Russia, after one of the bomber's engines caught fire. When the fighter-bomber crashed, the fire spread to a residential complex nearby, as per a statement by Russia's Defence Ministry mentioned in a report by the Russian State news agency TASS.

The Su-34 had reportedly taken off from the military airfield in the southern military district, for a training flight.

The engine apparently caught fire during the take-off, ultimately leading to the crash. Both the pilots survived as they ejected before the crash. The fuel that spilled from the plane after the crash, caught fire and set aflame a 9-storey residential building nearby. Nearly, 17 apartments were reportedly damaged, and 5 out of 9 floors caught fire. As of now, 13 people, including 3 children have died whilst 19 others are injured.

Putin has asked ministers to visit the crash site

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the situation and he has ordered the supply of all necessary assistance to the area which has been damaged due to the crash. Vladimir Putin has also ordered regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko and Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov to fly to Yeysk. An Investigative Committee began establishing facts of the case on Monday and addressed the press on Tuesday.

The Investigative Committee has said that the crash was a result of the rules of the flight being violated. "The Main Military Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee continues the investigation of a criminal case opened under Article 351 of the Criminal Code (violation of rules of flights or preparation for them) over the crash of a Sukhoi-34 plane in Yeysk," the statement said.

"Pilots who managed to eject themselves, as well as airfield personnel, are being questioned. Flight recorders have already been recovered from the crash site for examination," it added. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues, as Russia uses Kamikaze drones to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The Russian Upper House is discussing YouTube's ban on Russian senators. As of now, the Russian Upper House has denied that Google's move will result in the video platform being banned in Russia.