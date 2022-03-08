Amid the chaotic situation in Ukraine, the delegates of Russia and Ukraine met for the third time in the past week-- with high expectations and low outcomes. Soon after the meeting, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was quick to announce the outcome of the meeting on Twitter, affirmed the latest discussion yielded some positive results. However, the same enthusiasm was not witnessed from the Russian side. According to Podolyak, both the countries made little progress during the third round of talks that lasted for more than three hours at the Belarus-Poland border on Monday. Without elaborating much about the last meeting, he said: “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities.

The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees. pic.twitter.com/s4kEwTNRhI — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022



However, on the other side, the head of the Russian delegation and the Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that the discussions were held on both political as well as military aspects but added it was too early to utter the positive angles of the meeting. "The discussions continued on political and military aspects. However, it remains difficult. It is too early to talk about something positive," he said to a Chinese news agency, Xinhua. Further, the Russian top official told Xinhua that they had brought a set of documents including several key agreements seeking their Ukrainian counterpart to sign before departing for their respective locations. However, Medinsky said that the Ukrainian delegates could not sign them on the spot and took all these documents back home for study.

"To be honest, our expectations from the talks were not met. But we hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward," Medinsky added after the meeting.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks did not profer the desired results in the earlier meetings too

It is worth mentioning March 7th meeting was the third such meeting hosted at the border within a week. The first meeting was held on February 28 and the second was held on March 3 respectively. In the last meeting, the Russian delegates had promised to provide a safe passage to civilians who are still stranded in the war zone. However, irrespective of its promise, the Ukrainian government alleged that the evacuation routes were mostly led to Russia and its ally Belarus. Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to medieval siege tactics in places, and in one of the most desperately encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation. As per the news agency, AP, Putin's forces have been bombarding the cities with rockets even after the announcement of humanitarian corridors.

Image: Twitter/@BelarusMFA