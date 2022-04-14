Fiji Police Seize Yacht Owned By Russian Billionaire Suleiman Kerimov

The Fiji Police have seized the yacht owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin's oligarch and senator Suleiman Kerimov on Fiji islands, Nexta TV reported. The police has started questioning the crew members of the yacht, Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. The seizure of the yacht has been confirmed by Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, Commissioner of Police.

The United States, UK and the European Union has sanctioned Suleiman Kerimov over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, ABC News reported. The yacht was on its way from Mexico or South America to Fiji and had reached the Lautoko Port on Tuesday, 13 April. According to Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, the yacht had allegedly arrived within Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) without customs clearance, Fiji Sun reported. Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said that the vessels need to obtain customs clearance before arriving in the Fiji Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ). He added that the yacht Amadea did not allegedly get customs clearance and an investigation has been started.

Furthermore, Brigadier General Sitivini Qiliho stated that Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, had been contacted by a foreign government requesting assistance in a criminal matter, as per the Fiji Sun news report. He added that the Fiji government has agreements with other countries regarding sanctions imposed against Russian oligarchs. Brigadier-General Qiliho said that Fiji had been alerted that the yacht Amadea was approaching. He further added that the authorities are working with their counterparts in handling the situation.

Sanctions against Russian President & oligarchs

It is to mention here that ever since Russia initiated military aggression against Ukraine, the EU nations have announced sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders and oligarchs. The sanctions have also been imposed against family members of Russian President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Furthermore, the EU nations have also showcased full support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. It is to note here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine that started on February 24 continues for the second month with deaths and destruction witnessed in the war-torn nation.

Image: Twitter/@nexta_tv/AP