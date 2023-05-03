Finland Announces Military Aid To Kyiv, But Says No To Fighter Jets During Zelenskyy Visit

A new round of military assistance to Ukraine has been announced by the President of Finland as war-torn nation;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We support and will continue to support your country. The 15th aid package is already being prepared, and I am absolutely sure that there will be the next 16th as well", stated Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland, during a meeting with the Ukrainian President.

However, Finland has stepped away from any potential supply of aircraft. The Finnish President Niinistö stated that "Finland will not give Ukraine its fighter jets, it needs them itself."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Finland for a visit. He will participate in a conference between Northern Europe and Ukraine. It will be followed by individual bilateral discussions with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden on the margins of the meeting.

Alleged assassination attempt on Putin

The Kremlin on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drone attack on Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian President. It clarified that Putin was not in his residence during the attack which Moscow has described as a "planned terrorist act" and stated that it believed the Russian President had been the target. “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the 9 May Parade,” RIA said.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on the launch of drones in Moscow. An exception is made for devices "used by state authorities”, the mayor added. No casualties or material damage has been reported. Russia has called it a planned "terrorist attack" and an assassination attempt on the eve of Victory Day, state news agency RIA reported. No injury to the President has been reported and his work schedule remains the same.

