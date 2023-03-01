Finland Begins Reinforcing Border With Russia As Parliament Approves Bid To Join NATO

As Finland's Parliament "overwhelmingly" approved the legislation to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO], the Finnish authorities on Wednesday began constructing a wall on the Finland-Russia border for security amid the raging war in neighbouring Ukraine. Finnish border guards are building a 10-foot-tall and 124-mile-long barbed-wire fence at the Imatra border checkpoint, along parts of the border that the country shares with Russian territory, according to a statement published by the Finnish Border Guard. In addition to Pelkola, a barrier fence of approximately 300 meters will be built in the Immola garrison area. Furthermore, a road is also under construction to enable the movement and maintenance of border patrols next to the fence.

"The Finnish Border Guard will hold a media event on the barrier fence project in Pelkola on 14 April 2023. At the event, participants have the opportunity to visit the construction site of the barrier fence," the statement on Tuesday read.

Road construction and fence installation began on March 1

The Finnish Border Guard had launched the scheme to implement the reinforcement of the eastern border as war raged in neighbouring Ukraine in 2022. The project was granted funding for both the pilot phase to build a fence in Pelkola. Construction of a pilot fence would be for approximately 3 kilometers on both sides of the Imatra border crossing point. Work on the terrain started on Feb. 28 with the forest clearance. A road construction and fence installation started earlier today, on March 1. This will be followed by the construction of a technical surveillance system. The Finnish pilot project of fencing a 1.8-mile stretch of the border is expected to be completed by the end of June. The remaining 124-mile fence will be completed in 2026. The entire project will cost Finland approximately $393 million, the Associated Press reports.

The fence, as per the Finnish border guards, will only cover the "riskier areas" like border crossings and the areas around them with Russia. At present, some parts of the Finnish-Russian border are demarcated with wooden spikes. The fence is also being built to halt the mass exodus of thousands of Russians as war rages on Europe's eastern flank. An estimated 15,000 and 20,000 Russians have fled to Finland since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in Feb. last year. Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in October, reiterated that the fence is not only being built for security purposes but will prevent illegal migrants from crossing over from Russia into Finland.