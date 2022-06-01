Finland Calls For Moderation To Negotiate Its NATO Bid Amid Turkey's Opposition

As Turkey continues to oppose Finland and Sweden's NATO bid, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Wednesday said that a moderation was now needed to foster the negotiations between Finland and Turkey for felicitating the latter's membership into the Alliance. Both Ankara and Helsinki have agreed to continue negotiations in the near future but there may be several more rounds of talks needed to reach a consesus, Haavisto predicted, speaking to reporters in Finland at a briefing.

"Let us now look in peace, answer Turkey's questions and sit down as often as necessary and do what we can. Let's then see what results we get," inissted the Finiish Foreing Minister. "And how NATO as an organization and other member states can contribute to this situation. The most important thing for us now is to be mindful," Haavisto added.

Turkey did not receive any 'concrete proposal' from Finland

Turkey earlier today iterated that it did not receive any "concrete proposal" that addresses its concerns about Finland and Sweden's NATO bid. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the parliament that Turkey had needed a "sincere" approach from the two Nordic countries, but it hasn't received any convincing explanation. Ankara will not change its view unless a concrete proposal is presented that highlights all the concerns voiced, said Erdogan. The objections raised by Ankara were not "opportunism" said Turkish leader, but a matter of national security.

Speaking to the Swiss outlet Yle, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Finland's NATO process and the indiffernece with Turkey was discussed at the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament. Despite that there has been a slow progress, a very strong support for Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership in other EU member states and in the NATO organization was witnessed. The membership application, although, not yet been considered by the Military Union Council due to Turkish opposition, informed Haavisto.

Finland's chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jussi Halla-aho told Yle on that there could be "flexibility or the easiest way" to find common ground in the arms embargo imposed against Turkey during its Syrian intervention in 2019. Haavisto has said that as talks between the two nations progress, the situation would change slightly, especially when Finland is a member of NATO.