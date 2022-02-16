Pekka Haavisto, Finland's foreign minister, denied that Helsinki was avoiding military assistance for Ukraine because of fear of Russian retaliation, reiterating the country's policy of not exporting guns to conflict zones. Instead, he emphasised Finland's financial assistance to Ukraine, while also indicating that another package is being considered.

Despite mounting intelligence that Russia could attack "anytime," Haavisto told national broadcaster Yle that there is still a chance for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, and emphasised the importance of continued diplomatic efforts, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Moscow on Tuesday. The minister also dismissed claims that the hesitation to provide armaments to Ukraine was due to a fear of Russian retaliation.

"Finland is not a major arms exporter of any kind. Every shipment is handled individually here. In principle we have said that we don't export weapons to conflict zones," Haavisto remarked.

Finland's Defence forces significantly increased their internal security

Haavisto, on the other hand, emphasised that Finland has been financially supporting Ukraine since 2014 and that the government is contemplating what additional assistance to provide. Simultaneously, the Finnish Defence Forces significantly increased their internal security. On a four-point scale, the level was raised to the second-lowest position. The rationale for the increased security level was not stated.

Colonel Torsti Astrén, the Defence Forces' Director of Communications, said the measure sought to improve security and surveillance efficiency but stressed that the situation in Finland and neighbouring areas was stable with no military threat. Russia has been consistently shooting down Western charges of a putative invasion of Ukraine, to the point of President Vladimir Putin laughing about the precise dates of the war repeatedly touted by Western media outlets.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

The media reports about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to a Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, is a manic information frenzy. Moscow, on the other hand, has expressed alarm over NATO's increasing military action and movement into Russia's borders, describing it as a threat to the country's national security.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden stated that the White House still expects Russia to take military action despite Moscow's announcement that some troops would be removed from the Ukrainian border. He claimed that while the Russian Defense Ministry reported the evacuation of forces from the Ukrainian border, they have yet to verify it and that their analyst says that the troops are still in a threatening posture and that an invasion is still a clear possibility.

