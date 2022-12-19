Finland Mulls Ending Arms Embargo On Turkey In Bid To Secure NATO Membership

Finland is considering ending its arms embargo on Turkey, officials of the Nordic nation have hinted. Finland’s Defense Ministry has shown an “initial green light” to Turkish requests for arms, Finnish local media reported.

“It’s possible that the government will deal with these applications before next spring’s elections,” said Riika Pitkanen, special adviser to the Defense Ministry.

The change in policy outlook comes days after Turkey said Finland must publicly declare an end to its arms embargo to secure Ankara’s support for NATO membership.

Pitkanen said Finland is considering arms exports case by case.

“We look at who is ordering the product, what kind of product it is, and what it will be used for,” Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Pitkanen as saying.

Finland and Sweden recently abandoned their policy of military nonalignment and rushed applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the US-led security alliance comprising 28 European and two North American states.

The Nordic nations’ rush was prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland and Sweden have stood by Ukraine in the conflict.

Ending the Embargo

Helsinki says the Finnish government does not export weapons to nations at war or those violating human rights. However, the Social Democrat-led government has had no qualms about sending arms to Ukraine.

The weapons embargo on Turkey is not formal. Finland has not issued a ban on exporting arms to Turkey and has not issued any new export permits for Turkey since 2019.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said the Finnish government needs to be able to think of Turkey as a future ally.

“Little by little, we have to be able to think of Turkey as a future ally. It must be taken into account as part of the overall consideration,” Sputnik quoted Kaikkonen as saying.

The NATO Bid

Finland and Sweden ended their long-prized policy of non-alignment in a bid to secure NATO membership earlier this year.

Getting membership will depend on a unanimous vote of all NATO members.

Turkey has clearly stated that the Nordic nations must take strict action against Kurdish militants, whom Turkey considers terrorists, to secure Ankara’s support for NATO membership.