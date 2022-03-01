Two European nations have decided to offer military support to the Ukrainian authorities amid the escalating unrest between Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war. According to the Finnish Defense Ministry, Finland has agreed to provide assault rifles, anti-tank weaponry, battle ration packages as well as other equipment to Kyiv. Meanwhile, Norway has also decided to provide M72 light anti-tank weapons to the war-hit nation, the Norwegian government stated on Monday.

Finland sends arms assistance to Ukraine. 🇫🇮🇺🇦



The package includes 2500 assault rifles, ammunition, 1500 anti-tank weapons and 70 000 combat ration packages.#WeStandWithUkraine — Antti Kaikkonen (@anttikaikkonen) February 28, 2022

Noting the situation in Ukraine, the Finland's ministry said: “The situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult because of Russia's military attack and there is an immediate need for defense (material),” as per CNN.

Sanna Marin, Finland's Prime Minister, said at a press conference that the decision has been considered to be "historic," as the nation had never transferred weaponry to combat zones before. The military support will be given to Ukraine in two batches on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen. He also said that Poland has agreed to assist with the transfer. Earlier, Finland had announced that it will provide Ukraine with bulletproof jackets, composite helmets, and first-aid supplies, as per CNN.

Norway to donate weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia

According to a press release from the Norwegian government, “Like other countries, Norway has an idea of the military equipment Ukraine needs. With that in mind... the government decided to donate up to 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons." Apart from that, like Finland, Norway will also deliver "military equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine" in terms of military support.

Furthermore, Norwegian Defense Minister Roger Enoksen stated that the military equipment that were requested by Ukraine can be delivered promptly. Moreover, Norway will offer Ukraine $226 million in humanitarian aid and military weapons.

In a statement released on Monday, the Norwegian government stated that this "extraordinary allocation" to Ukraine is established to assist humanitarian actors' efforts to support the most vulnerable groups, particularly children. As per the statement, Norway is joining the European Union (EU) to implement "harsh sanctions on Russia," CNN reported. Further, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, Norway's Finance Minister, is expected to order Government Pension Fund Global to instantly "freeze all its investments in Russia".

