Finland Parliament Endorses Decree On Fortifying Border Crossing Points With Russia

The Finnish government on Thursday introduced a landmark law that would now strengthen the country's border security and cut off all the crossing points with Russia. This comes at a time when NATO allies have approved the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland and Russia has warned of reprisals for any threats made by Helsinki and Stockholm. The two Nordic nations’ membership requests were approved at a NATO summit that was held last month in Madrid. A move that has enraged the Kremlin, as in recent years, Moscow has openly expressed that it is against Helsinki and Stockholm joining NATO.

With this development, the centre-left government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin has every power to impose restrictions on border traffic in cases of emergency and exceptional situations, especially on the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia. The government can also build barriers and fences along the border with Russia. However, the final signature on the amendment by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is still awaited.

Finland parliament endorses decree on fortifying borders with Russia

Notably, this decision has been taken by the Finnish government in view of the possibility that Russia would try to influence Finland by organising large numbers of asylum-seekers to cross the border. Earlier, in 2015 and 2016, Russian authorities reportedly ushered thousands of asylum-seekers through northern Finnish crossing points.

Meanwhile, Finnish Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson expressed concern saying that the risk of a different kind of hybrid influence has increased and security conditions within the country had changed in recent months. "The security situation in Finland and Europe has changed fundamentally in recent months, and especially the risk of a different kind of hybrid influence has increased," Henriksson said in a statement, "I’m glad that a new exception which covers hybrid threats, in particular, was added to the preparedness act so quickly with the broad support of the Parliament," she added.

Russia warns of reprisals for any threats made by Sweden and Finland

Russia will retaliate undoubtedly retaliate against Sweden or Finland if they pose threat or cause obstacles, said a deputy spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. This is "a step closer to the escalation of political and military tensions in Europe and it would aggravate things for the Baltic and Arctic regions," said the Russian diplomat on Wednesday.

"While getting ready to join NATO, Helsinki and Stockholm should realize what consequences this could lead to. Russia would inevitably respond to any measures the (Nordic) countries could take in order to pose threats to it," Alexey Zaitsev said at a press conference.

