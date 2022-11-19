Finland Plans To Spend $143 Million On Building Barrier Fence On Russian Border Next Year

The recent missile attack in Poland amidst the Russia-Ukraine war has made other NATO-affiliated countries in Europe more cautious. In the midst of all the chaos, Finland that share a border with Russia has announced that it is all set to build a fence on the border. Citing a statement by the Finish Border Guard over the issue, CNN reported that Finland has proposed to spend 139 million euros ($143 mn) on building barriers on its eastern border with Russia.

The statement reads, “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the changed security environment has made it necessary to construct a barrier fence along part of the eastern border,” adding, “If Russia reduces its border control, this may cause additional pressure at the Finnish end to control illegal entry. Finland cannot rely on the effectiveness of Russian border control,”

The move by the Finish government comes after the country issued a resolution to restrict the entry of Russian tourists into Finland in September. According to CNN, the border fence will stretch for a distance of 130 to 260 kilometers and will comprise surveillance equipment and patrol road as well. The statement also asserted a "pilot section will be built in Imatra starting in spring 2023."

Finish govt resolved to restrict the entry of Russians into Finland

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February, Finland's borders were one of the few entry points to Russia after many western countries shut down their air space and borders to Russian planes in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, in September, the Finnish government issued a resolution to “significantly restrict the entry of Russian tourists into Finland.”

Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted in the September statement that the decision came in light of the rapid escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. The statement reads, “The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the mobilization declared by Russia have changed the security situation in Europe. The Government deems that the Russian mobilization and the rapidly increasing volume of tourists arriving in Finland and transiting via Finland endanger Finland’s international position and international relations.”

The decision by the Finland government comes days after a missile attack in the eastern village of Poland took the lives of 2 Polish citizens on Tuesday. However, after the preliminary investigation, NATO made it clear that the attack was not an intended attack against Poland, a NATO ally, and called it an unfortunate incident.