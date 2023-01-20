Finland Pledges More Than 400m Euros In Military Aid To Ukraine Sans Leopard 2 Tanks

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict, Finland has announced a new military-aid package for Kyiv’s forces accounting for up to 400 million euros. The latest announcement by the Finnish Ministry of Defense reveals it to be the 12th such military-aid package for Ukraine, amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces which began in mid-September 2022. Notably, the combined value of all defence equipment provided by Finland to Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s 24 February invasion amounts to 590 million Euros, the Finnish Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

However, the latest package does not include the much-demanded Leopard 2 tanks, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said, the RFERL reported. “Ukraine continues to need support in defending its territory and the current package of defence materiel is clearly the largest one to date. Finland supplies heavy artillery and munitions to Ukraine,” Finland’s Minister of Defense Mikko Savola was quoted as saying in the press release by the Finnish MoD.

Germany under pressure for Leopard 2 tank’s delivery

Ukraine has long demanded Leopard 2 tanks to be utilised on the frontlines against Russian forces. Even though Poland and Finland have pledged the supply of Leopard 2 tanks from their stock, they still require permission from Germany to implement the step as Germany is the manufacturing country.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland said he was "moderately pessimistic" about Germany granting permission to supply Ukraine with the required Leopard 2s, BBC reported. Furthermore, Germany’s reluctance was also addressed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Now we are waiting for a decision from one European capital that will activate the prepared chains of co-operation on tanks," President Zelenskyy was quoted by the BBC as saying Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Defense Ministry stated that a decision regarding the supply of Leopard 2 tanks can be taken following the culmination of discussions at Germany’s Ramstein airbase. Defense Ministers of Sweden and Finland are set to sign a Statement of Intent (SoI) on support for Ukraine, the ministry revealed. Meanwhile, Ukraine has already been provided with United Kingdom’s Challenger-2 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), when the UK sent 14 tanks in addition to self-propelled artillery and ammunition to support Ukraine in countering Russian forces, BBC reported.