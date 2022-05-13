Finland Says Decision To Join NATO Result Of 'drastic Change' In Security Environment

As Finland draws closer to submitting its application for inclusion in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Finnish envoy to the alliance Klaus Korhonen stated that Helinski's decisions stem from the "very drastic change in our security environment" amid the Russian war in Ukraine. Speaking to CNN, the embassy stressed that although there are "currently no military threats" to the Nordic country, Finland does expect "cyber harassment" or "disinformation campaigns" in the future. Taking a direct jibe at the Russian Federation, he added, "it will be nothing new to us."

Speaking of what Finland brings to the table for the intergovernmental military alliance, Korhonen highlighted that the Nordic country has a "strong national defence," which will ensure added protection to the bloc. "We have a very capable border guard, and I think right now we are awake, so I think the border is very secure," CNN quoted Korhonen as saying. He further refuted speculations of the possibility of Russia waging a nuclear war. "It is a part of Russian security policy narratives at the time, but we currently are far from any such situation," he added.

"The use of a nuclear weapon or a threat as such will open up an entirely new chapter in the Euro-Atlantic landscape," Korhonen stated.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin had earlier in April stated that joining the bloc is considered necessary for the internal security of the country, which shares a 1,300 km border with Russia. Helinski joining the NATO alliance will mean that the Russian Federation will share a land border with a country that is officially aligned with the US. On Wednesday, Finland President Sauli Niinisto also supported the decision saying that the country must apply for the membership "without delay." A report by Finnish publication Iltalehti, on May 2, stated that Helinski could send in its request on May 13.

What is at risk for Finland if it joins NATO?

Finland's accession to the bloc comes with asterisks, the first being- majorly defying Russian warnings. In mid-April, Finland's Foreign Ministry in a report weighing the pros and cons of joining NATO mentioned that if Helinski "applied for NATO membership, it should be prepared for extensive efforts to exercise influence and risks that are difficult to anticipate, such as increasing tensions in the border between Finland and Russia," CNBC quoted. Finland's decision will also push Sweden to follow the suit, which is currently analysing the security situation in and around the country.

Kremlin furious over Finland, Sweden's NATO membership

Over the past months, Moscow has repeatedly warned the Nordic states against joining the military alliance. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in mid-April said that Finland and Sweden will "face consequences" if they step forward with their membership. The Kremlin added that it would be "forced to restore military balance" by enhancing force deployment in the Baltic region. Russia also warned of potential nuclear weapon deployment unless the countries decided to scrap years of non-alignment with the US-led bloc.

(Image: AP)