Finland Supports NATO Membership For Ukraine Following West As Russia's Attack Intensifies

Amid continuing invasion from Russia, joining the bandwagon of many Western nations, Finland too is supporting NATO membership for Ukraine, suggesting that the Nordic nation’s balancing act and a neutrality buffer zone with Kremlin since the cold war era might be coming to an end. Finland’s population, taking an example of Ukraine’s offensive led by Russia is appealing to the government to join the US-backed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s military alliance, citing the vulnerability as the EU nation shares a 1,340 km (833 miles) border with Russia. The two nations, Sweden and Finland, with a substantial inclination towards the EU, have stayed out of NATO owing to their military nonalignment policy, but the recent war in Ukraine is changing that posture.

While only 20% of the Finns and Swedes supported the prospect for their respective countries to join NATO after the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, that figure has significantly risen in the aftermath of Moscow’s all-out declaration of war on Kyiv. A recent opinion poll taken in Sweden indicates that the demand of the population to join Alliance has drastically shifted to a whopping 41%, while only 24% were still unsure, according to polls conducted by Sweden's newspaper Aftonbladet. This trend was noted for the first time in its history.

"You have a pretty polarized situation among the parties. You would have the right-wing leaning parties who are pro-NATO, then Red-Green who are against joining; and then you have the right-wing extremist party, the Swedish Democrats, the third-biggest party who are also against,” Anna Wieslander, chair of the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm, director for northern Europe at the Atlantic Council and secretary-general of the Swedish Defense Association told German broadcaster DW.

Finnish politicians change their 'neutrality' rhetoric

While both Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, had earlier underscored their country’s decision to join NATO, the Finnish politicians lately have changed the rhetoric. Finland’s Niinisto, during a press briefing recently, asserted his country’s “freedom of choice that also includes the possibility of military alignment and of applying for NATO membership.” “We have shown that we have learned from the past. We will not let go of our room for manoeuvre,” he stated. The comments came in response to Russia’s warnings for Finland and Sweden against joining NATO. The two countries asserted Moscow, “will have serious military and political consequences that would require an adequate response from the Russian side”.

Both Finland and Sweden have adhered to their long tradition of ‘neutrality’ that stabilized the regional security for Russia, and Europe, having fought a war last in 1814. Since its independence from Russia in 1917, Finland opted for a neutrality zone since the Winter War of 1939 and the Continuation War of 1941 against the Soviet Union. The neutrality doctrine was incorporated in the communique during the Cold War, but in recent years, both Sweden and Finland have stepped up the defence cooperation with the United States military and other NATO countries. The unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia is now forcing the two neutral countries to rethink their positions as they now mull Russia’s military threat to their sovereignty.

IMAGE: AP