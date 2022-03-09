Finland Suspends Higher Education And Science Collaborations With Russia Amid Ukraine War

Finland's Minister of Science and Culture, Antti Kurvinen, announced new policies on Russia in higher education and research on March 9, as well as preparations for support for Ukraine. In a press release, the Ministry of Education and Culture advises Finnish higher education institutions to avoid all higher education and science collaboration with Russian partner organisations.

New projects should not be started, and current collaboration between organisations should be put on hold for the time being, according to the policies. New initiatives involving cooperation between the governments of Finland and Russia or Belarus will likewise be halted, the statement added.

Minister Kurvinen met with the chiefs of higher education institutions on Wednesday to discuss the new policy. The actions, in collaboration with the higher education sector, are aimed at the Russian Federation, which has attacked Ukraine, according to Minister Antti Kurvinen.

“Our policies focus on supporting Ukraine, not on Russian students and researchers. It is still possible to apply for entry to Finland as a student or researcher regardless of your citizenship,” Kurvinen says.



Finland plans to promote Ukraine in fields of higher education and research cooperation

Moreover, Finland plans to promote Ukraine and Ukrainians in the fields of higher education and research cooperation, according to Kurvinen. In conjunction with higher education institutions, the Ministry of Education and Culture is considering measures to support Ukrainian students, employees, and researchers in higher education institutions, as well as to provide chances for persons escaping the war to study and work in Finland.

Finland also supports the European Commission's decision to halt collaboration with Russian and Belarussian partners under EU training and research programmes. The European Commission has halted negotiations with Russian and Belarusian organisations on new projects, including first-time applications under Horizon Europe and payments to Russia and Belarus under continuing Horizon 2020 projects.

Image: AP