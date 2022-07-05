Finland, Sweden Set To Sign NATO Accession Protocols As Round One Talks Conclude

Nearly a week after Turkey rescinded its veto, the two NATO aspiring nations -- Finland and Sweden-- concluded the first round of the military bloc accession talks at its headquarters in Brussels Monday. The latest development came as the NATO leaders agreed to complete the accession talks during the last Summit in Madrid. According to a statement released by the US-backed military alliance, both countries formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership. "The talks were conducted between NATO officials and representatives from Finland and Sweden," read the statement.

From the Finnish flank, the delegation was led by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, while the Swedish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Ann Linde. The meetings for each country were chaired by the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Bettina Cadenbach. It said that the accession protocols are due to be signed at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, July 5. Subsequently, the Accession Protocols will proceed to all NATO countries for ratification, as per their national procedures.

Turkey agrees to support Finland & Sweden's NATO application bid

It is to mention that last month, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accepted the membership application of both Sweden and Finland amid fears of Russia's intention to harm Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process. While reacting to their action against the countries, the Turkish President urged NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security. "We see that there is no such attitude towards us," he said. Earlier, it was speculated that the approval of the first stage of Finland and Sweden’s application would be completed within one or two weeks, however, Turkey's move has made it nearly "impossible".

However, during the NATO summit last month, Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Stoltenberg held negotiations in Madrid. Subsequently, Erdogan revoked its veto. Speaking during a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the margins of the NATO summit, Erdogan said, "We are trying to solve the process with a balancing policy. Our hope is that this balanced policy will lead to results and allow us the possibility to get grain to countries that are facing shortages right now through a corridor as soon as possible."

Image: AP