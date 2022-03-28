Finland To Preserve Art Works From Ukraine's Largest Museum Amid Russian Invasion

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues for the 33rd day, the museums in Finland seek to help Ukraine to protect its national treasure from potential damages caused by the Russian offensive. A relief operation has been initiated by the National Board of Antiquities, the National Museum of Finland and the National Gallery in order to protect Ukraine's national heritage, Yle reported. The decision has been taken as the European museums, including Finland, have received requests for assistance from Ukraine.

Finland has started the efforts to protect the Lviv National Museum and the museum authorities have sent packaging materials like boxes, cardboards to protect the works of art from damage. Elina Anttila, Director General of the National Museum of Finland, attended the remote meeting with the National Museum in Lviv, as per the Yle report. During the meeting, they discussed the efforts that the Finnish museums can make in helping the Ukrainian authorities to protect the places of heritage.

Elina Anttila stressed that in addition to packaging materials, the Lviv National Museum needs data loggers, which can be used to control temperature and humidity to ensure that the works of art are provided with the best storage conditions for items. Anttila asserted that Finnish museums are making efforts to help Ukraine at the earliest. According to Elina Anttila, the places of national heritage are “common” for everyone and they cannot “restore” it amid the destruction, as per the news report. It is to mention here that the historical centre of Lviv is one of the seven Ukrainian sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Elina Anttila stated that the National Museum in Lviv has art collections and cultural-historical artefacts, icons and old manuscripts.

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has informed that the armed forces of Kyiv continue to carry out defence operations in the East, Southeast and Northeastern directions. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the defence operations of Ukraine armed forces continue in Topolske, Kamyanka, Dry Kamyanka and in the Volyn and Siversky directions. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that their armed forces on Sunday, 27 March, destroyed 4 planes, 1 helicopter, 2 UAV and 2 winged missiles of Russia. According to the ministry, about 16,600 Russian troops have lost their lives since the Russian military offensive began on February 24.

