Finland on Saturday announced that it would be sending more military equipment to Ukraine as war continues in East Ukraine. “Finland will not forget Ukraine and the Ukrainians. We will continue to help: We will send a new package of defence material,” country’s Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. Notably, Finland along with its neighbour Sweden has applied for NATO membership amidst the threat of Putin’s war of attrition spiralling into their territory.

"Finland's additional assistance has taken into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Defense Forces," the Finnish Defence Ministry said.

Details yet to be revealed

According to the Sanna Marin administration, the decision to send the equipment was based on the war-torn country and its army needs. The details of the ammunition and their channel of delivery are yet to be revealed. As Finland seeks NATO accession, its President Sauli Niinisto earlier this month, said that his country was “ready to contribute to the security of the whole alliance, making the commitment to mutual security guarantees that being a NATO ally entails.”

Russia's war on Ukraine has now continued for 15 weeks. On Saturday, the British Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update said that Russia had now resorted to using Soviet-era ammunition as they were marred by a dearth of weapons. In a tweet, the UK ministry said that since April, Russian medium bombers have likely launched dozens of Kh-22 air launchers and heavy anti-ship missiles against land targets- all manufactured and used in the 1960s era. As per the report, the launchers were designed for a nuclear warhead and their usage with conventional warheads considerably increased collateral damages.

The British Ministry reasoned the Russian actions stating that it was because Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces were “running short” of more precise modern missiles. On the other hand, it said the Ukrainian air defences were still deterring its tactical aircraft from conducting strikes across much of the country. Laying bare details of the Russian advancements, the report stated that the invaders hadn’t been able to make advances in the city of Severodonetsk, in Luhansk Province.

(Image: AP)