Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday met with the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin during her visit. Marin attended the final farewell ceremony for the Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, Junior Lieutenant Dmytro Kotsiubailo, who was killed in action near the fortress city of Bakhmut on March 7.

Zelenskyy and Marin were seen at the farewell ceremony in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. The two leaders laid flowers on the coffin of Dmytro Kotsiubailo and expressed condolences to his family, Ukraine's Presidential Office said in a statement.

Marin pays tribute to Ukraine's fallen

Prime Minister of Finland Marin also paid tribute to Ukraine's fallen as she laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. Zelenskyy and Marin also observed a moment of silence to commemorate those who lost their lives during Russia's war. This would be Marin's second visit to Kyiv as she arrived in the war-torn country in May last year. At the time, she had held an official meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Marin told Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine that "in our hearts, you've already won."

Zelenskyy and Marin held key negotiations across a range of topics of mutual interest. "Key topic of our negotiations with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin today was defence and security. This is a priority," Zelenskyy noted in a post on social media. "I am sure we will further strengthen this area of our cooperation for the sake of both our nations, our independence and sovereignty – of Ukraine, Finland and our European neighbours," the Ukrainian President added. The two leaders also discussed the NATO Summit in Vilnius, "the importance of security guarantees for our country and support from partner countries," said the President of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to Finland for the defence support packages provided to Ukraine and for its effective participation in our tank coalition. Thank you for the negotiations!" said Zelenskyy.

The 36-year-president has vowed incessant support to the people of Ukraine since Russia ordered what it calls a "special military operation" in the eastern flank of Ukraine. "These are very important direct signals of support, first of all for the Ukrainian people, our people, who see that they are not alone with the difficult challenges of today," Zelenskyy had said at the time about Finland. Marin has also actively supported Ukraine's membership bid in the European Union [EU] and its intention of being part of the Western military alliance NATO. Finland's own application for ratification to the Alliance is pending and is subject to approval by the 36 member states.