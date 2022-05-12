Finland's President & PM Firmly Support Country's Potential Bid For NATO Membership

In the latest development, the President, as well as the Prime Minister of Finland, issued a joint statement on Thursday about the country's possible membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In their statement, President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin supported the country's potential bid for NATO membership. It was widely assumed that the two leaders would support joining the Western military alliance. Both leaders stated that Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay as this would further bolster the country's security.

"During this spring, an important discussion on Finland’s possible NATO membership has taken place. Time has been needed to let Parliament and the whole society establish their stands on the matter. Time has been needed for close international contacts with NATO and its member countries, as well as with Sweden. We have wanted to give the discussion the space it required," the joint statement read. Both leaders further stated that the national steps are still needed to make this decision and it will be taken rapidly within the next few days.

Finland Parliament's Defence Committee supports joining NATO

"Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties," the joint statement read. Earlier on Tuesday, May 10, the Defence Committee of the Finnish Parliament stated that joining NATO would be the "best option" for the country's national security, Yle news reported.

As per the news report, a total of 10 parliamentary committees are expected to share their views about Finland's possible inclusion in NATO with the Foreign Affairs Committee. The Foreign Affairs Committee will then make a report.

Finland MP Petteri Orpo, the chairperson of the committee, emphasised that the country has strong defence capabilities. However, he also claimed that they were insufficient following a change in the security environment after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy hails Finland's desire for NATO membership

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defence cooperation and Ukraine's EU membership with Finland's President Niinisto and also hailed Helsinki's desire for NATO membership.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy stated that he held a telephonic conversation with his Finnish counterpart and hailed Finland for its willingness to join NATO, Ukrinform reported.

(Image: @niinisto/Twitter/AP)