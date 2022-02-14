Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin Backs Sanctions Against Russia Amid Row With Ukraine

Amid the chaotic announcements from western countries, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin came out in support of Kyiv and vowed to provide financial aid to Ukraine on Monday, Sputnik reported. According to the Russian news agency, Marin has also echoed joining western sanctions against Moscow. Her announcement came despite knowing the fact that Russa would also invoke similar sanctions on Finland.

"Possible sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on the Finnish economy as well because it is "clear" that Moscow will respond to such measures with counter-sanctions," Sputnik quoted Marin as saying. According to her, she already discussed the effect of counter-sanctions with the European Union.

While speaking at a press conference on Monday, she acknowledged the situation concerning arms exports was "more complicated". Further, she called the US-backed EU sanctions against Russia "well-coordinated" measures. However, she did not elaborate on the details about the sanctions but added it will be both "personal" and "economic".

The Finnish Prime Minister voiced that the West now stands better prepared than in 2014-- when Russia axed Crimea. However, she added that Russia could avoid the possible sanctions if it tries to resolve the issue peacefully via a diplomatic channel.

Sanna Marin dismisses Finland joining NATO

Notably, the statement from the Finnish Prime Minister came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a warning to its citizen in Ukraine. Blinken said Moscow could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics and added that Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately.

Meanwhile, when the media personnel asked Marin about Finland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), she denied it and added "there are currently no discussions on applying for membership". However, she stressed it was possible that the country would apply for membership during her legislative term.

It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions. Amid the chaotic situation, On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities appealed to its citizen to maintain calm and urged them to refrain from any actions that undermine stability and sow panic.