Finnish Police Reveals Russian Embassy In Finland Receives Multiple Bomb Threats: Report

The Finnish police has informed that the Russian Embassy in Finland has been receiving bomb threats in recent weeks. Heikkin Porola, chief superintendent at the Helsinki Police Department, stated that the Russian embassy started receiving threats after Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine, Yle reported. The threats have been given to the embassy of Moscow in Finland using letters and other mediums.

Heikkin Porola has informed that explosives have not been discovered and no incident has been reported after the threats. Finnish Police are making efforts to check whether the threats given to Russian Embassy were credible. They were even coordinating with the Russian Embassy which is located in Helsinki's Kaivopuisto district to find details regarding the threats. However, the authorities have not yet launched a criminal investigation. In addition to threats, the Russian Embassy has reportedly been targeted by vandals, as per the news report. Parole noted that the Russian Embassy had previously received threats when Moscow occupied Crimea in 2014.

Vandals broke security camera of Russian Embassy

Vandals reportedly spray painted the fence of the Russian embassy building and broke a security camera located at one of the gates. The police informed that the incident took place when demonstrations were carried out outside the Russian Embassy. As per the Yle news report, authorities have increased surveillance in the region after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine. After Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine, people took to the streets across Finland on February 24 to protest against the Russian decision. The police had estimated that around 1500 people participated in the peaceful protest outside the Russian Embassy in Helsinki. Former Deputy Finance Minister, Arja Alho (SDP) had attended the protest in Helsinki and had called Russian military action "a terrible thing."

Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Friday, March 25, claimed that about 16100 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia began invasion on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1625 combat armoured machines, 291 artillery systems, 90 MLRS, 561 tanks, 124 helicopters, 115 aircraft, 49 anti-aircraft warfare system and 1089 vehicles. Furthermore, 53 unmanned aerial vehicle, five vessels including ships and boats, 72 fuel tanks and 18 special equipment of Russia have been destroyed.

Image: AP